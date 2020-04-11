LPGA targets NWA event for return

Sung Hyun Park won last year’s LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. Under the LPGA Tour’s revised schedule, the Northwest Arkansas Championship is set to be the first tour event when play is planned to resume in June. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Annye DeGrand Fox is well aware the entire golf world could be casting its eyes on Northwest Arkansas in a couple of months.

She's also ready to accept the challenge that comes with it.

2020 REVISED LPGA SCHEDULE June 19-21;Northwest Arkansas Championship June 25-28;KPMG Women’s PGA Championship July 9-12;Marathon Classic July 15-18;Great Lakes Bay Invitational July 31-Aug. 2;LPGA Classic Aug. 6-9;Evian Championship Aug, 13-16;Ladies Scottish Open Aug. 20-23;Women’s British Open Aug. 27-30;UL International Crown Sept. 3-6;CP Women’s Open Sept. 10-13;ANA Inspiration Sept. 17-20;Portland Classic Sept. 24-27;Kia Classic Oct. 1-4;Volunteers of America Classic Oct. 15-18;LPGA Shanghai Oct. 22-25;BMW Ladies Championship Oct. 29-Nov. 1;Swinging Skirts LPGA Nov. 6-8;Japan Classic Nov. 12-15;Pelican Women’s Championship Nov. 19-22;CMA Group Tour Championship Dec. 10-13;U.S. Wome’s Open *Schedule modified from original 2020 schedule

The vice president of events for Octagon and the director of the Northwest Arkansas Championship, Fox said Wednesday that plans are still a go for the LPGA tournament that's set to be held at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers the week of June 15. Play is scheduled for June 19-21.

The LPGA had played four events when the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The last event was the Australian Open, won by Inbee Park by four shots over Amy Olson, in mid-February.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The 2020 schedule has been altered considerably, moving a number of events to later in the year, including the Tour Championship that is now scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in Naples, Fla. The U.S. Women's Open is now scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Houston.

Under the revised 2020 schedule, the Northwest Arkansas Championship is the first tour event when play resumes.

Fox said there has been some discussions with the LPGA about modifications that would allow more players in the field, but nothing has been decided.

"With us being the first event out, it does feel like there will be a lot of eyes on this event," she said. "We are taking that very seriously, and we are taking that as an added responsibility.

"We want the events to still be fun, but given the extraordinary times, we want to put on an event that takes these times and safety into consideration. We realize the importance of getting it right and making our community and Northwest Arkansas proud."

Fox said the LPGA would not make a decision to postpone the event for several weeks, likely in early May.

With the event more than two months out, Fox said she has received total support from the community and the events' sponsors.

"All of our partners have been super positive and supportive," she said. "Everybody understands the situation is dynamic and evolving."

Sung Hyun Park won last year's event in dramatic fashion, sinking a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win by one stroke over Danielle Kang, Hyo Joo Kim and Park.

Fox said her team at Octagon has continued to operate under these trying times, working from home to bring the tournament together.

"It's been unique, for sure, working separately," she said. "But every day we hit the ground running and it hasn't slowed us down. We've been as busy as ever, but certainly, there have been challenges not being in the office together. But I've been very proud of how everyone has responded."

Fox said some of the off-the-course events could be altered, and she expects the build to be different on the course.

Having a veteran staff who has been through the rigors of hosting a professional sporting event has been beneficial in the age of social distancing, she said.

"Everybody has seen the event and knows it really well, but this situation is unprecedented," she said. "We're learning a lot."

Hyo Joo Kim pitches out of a sand trap on the 18th hole during the final round of last year’s LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. The Northwest Arkansas Championship is slated to be the first tour event under a revised schedule set to begin in June. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Sports on 04/11/2020