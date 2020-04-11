Harr's high bar

Kelsi Harr is in her third year as a jockey and her second at Oaklawn in Hot Springs. This meeting, she ranks 13th at Oaklawn in wins and 14th in earnings. On May 1, she will ride in the $165,000 Arkansas Breeders’ Championship aboard Bandit Point, who she rode to a victory in her first career race at Minnesota in 2018. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

HOT SPRINGS -- It was the kind of start that's only a dream for most.

Kelsi Harr's first race as a jockey came at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn., on June 17, 2018. She rode a 3-year-old Arkansas-bred colt named Bandit Point -- trained by her fiance Robert Cline -- in a 1-mile maiden special-weight race for horses 3 years old and up.

"I think we all knew the horse had a shot in the race, but I don't think anybody expected us to win, including myself," Harr said. "My goal was just to stay on and not make myself look too stupid."

Bandit Point turned for home, second by a head in a field of six. With Harr's parents in attendance, she and the colt both won for the first time when Bandit Point passed the leader in the stretch and crossed the wire a length in front.

"The whole day, in general, I can remember it like it was yesterday," Harr said. "It was just a fairy tale from start to finish.

"I was a nervous wreck, of course. Couldn't sleep the night before. Couldn't get the butterflies out all morning trying to work in the barn."

Harr, in her third season overall and second at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, last rode Bandit Point to a second-place finish in Oaklawn's 6-furlong Nobouble Breeders' Stakes on March 28.

Harr's record at Oaklawn this season stands at 10-11-16 in 111 starts. She's tied for 13th among jockeys in wins during the meeting, and she's 14th in purses earned with $501,931.

"My confidence in general has improved," Harr said. "I kind of jumped in there and started cold turkey. I mean, I knew the horses.

"I'd been riding 10 years here on the track. I knew what I was doing, but the whole race-game scenario and the silks and the jocks room and all that stuff was new to me, and a little bit intimidating, but it's kind of go-with-the-flow now."

Harr, 27, a native Arkansan raised in Slovak, graduated from Hazen in 2010. She now shares a home with Cline and their 8-year-old daughter in Hot Springs, which is Cline's hometown.

Harr said her love for horses began when her father purchased a quarter horse she named Biscuit as a 5-year-old. She frequently accompanied her parents for day trips to Oaklawn, but she was introduced to the intricacies of racing by her mother's work as a hot walker for trainer Rick Jackson.

She spent as much time as possible in and around Oaklawn's barns, and the idea of a career as a jockey gradually emerged.

"I said, 'Man, they pay you to ride horses over there,' '' she said. " 'Sounds like my kind of job.' ''

Life at racetracks grew in appeal after Harr's first and only semester of college.

"I went and tried it, and failed at it miserably and hated it," Harr said. "I had me a mental breakdown there one night at about midnight. I packed my stuff, and I was on the track the next day."

Harr became a groom at Oaklawn and soon began to exercise horses for trainer Tim Martin. Cline said he was immediately impressed by Harr.

"She obviously caught my eye at first glance," he said. "Later on, after I got to talking to her a little bit, she was more than just a pretty face. Once you get to know her and get to talk to her, she's pretty down-to-earth and kind of hard not to like."

Two of Harr's Oaklawn wins this season were on horses trained by Cline's mentor, Larry Jones. Two others came on Bandit Point, including a state-bred allowance sprint for a purse of $92,000, the most lucrative win of Harr's career.

Cline said Harr's improvement as a rider is an ongoing development.

"Obviously, she's finishing better on horses," he said. "She's about got the timing figured out, learning when she needs to move according to how far back she is. She's kind of getting it figured out, knowing if she needs to go inside or outside. All around, she's getting better."

Harr is set to ride Bandit Point in the $165,000 Arkansas Breeders' Championship on May 1.

Cline's confidence in Harr and Bandit Point has remained in place since their first experience with winning.

"She got to draw Bandit Point her very first race, and needless to say, he went on to become a d**n good horse," Cline said. "That was an unbelievable day. It was an awesome day."

