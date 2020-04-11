DEAR HELOISE: I wonder if black patent leather shoes are seasonal?

-- Barbara Y., via email

DEAR READER: Barbara, shiny patent leather shoes, bags and belts can be classic staples of your wardrobe all year long. Patent leather used to be relegated to formal occasions, but today, patent leather is appropriate for all seasons and situations.

Cleaning patent leather is a cinch: wipe with a dry microfiber cloth. To lessen a scratch, daub on a tiny amount of rubbing alcohol, and buff gently.

DEAR READERS: For parents and grandparents of infants, diaper rash can be a big problem. What causes diaper rash? The top three:

Not changing a diaper frequently enough. Yeast infections. Allergies to the diaper, soaps or wipes.

How to prevent it? Keep baby dry, clean and fresh. Use alcohol-free wipes and a diaper cream containing zinc oxide. Cloth diapers can help too. Disposables may have chemicals in them. Check with your pediatrician for more information on ways to prevent diaper rash.

DEAR HELOISE: Is there a difference between all-purpose flour and bread flour?

-- Amy G., Texas

DEAR READER: Bread flour has more protein content than all-purpose flour, and the higher the protein content, the more elastic the dough. This also means more volume and a better texture. If a recipe calls for a certain type of flour, it's usually best to use the recommended type to have the best results.

DEAR HELOISE: I wanted to share that there are companies that build dome-shaped houses such as was mentioned. One company, manufacturing in North Carolina, builds homes that are designed to withstand high winds/hurricanes.

The company makes prefabricated "round pods" that can be configured in many ways, and it was featured on TV as having the only home still standing after a Florida hurricane devastated a community.

We have one made of two round pods joined by an entryway in Port O'Connor, TX. It was delivered and put together in the late 1970s. This design is such a good idea, I can't imagine why more builders in coastal areas don't try to duplicate it.

-- Casey A., via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

HomeStyle on 04/11/2020