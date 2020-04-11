Happy birthday: Commitment and tenacity are your strong suits. You'll do your job so extremely well that you'll be celebrated. There's a shift in a family dynamic, and you'll be leading things. Your organizational powers will be employed, as will your advocacy for others. The fun will happen in weekly drops. Your playfulness makes relationships tight.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The situation seems far from ideal. What if you thought of this as perfect as is? Imagine it would be ruined by any addition, subtraction or change. Suddenly, there's a lot to love about it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You want to spend time with people who have standards but not inflexible ones. They should have rules -- but not too many. People who are hard to please will limit your fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've an excellent sense for where you should be today and who you need to show up for. You'll go where you're needed. When you're not needed, you'll stay out of the drama and help by not helping.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll cut through the noise. Instead of trying to prove a point, you'll appeal to the emotions of others and let the point arise naturally in a story that proves itself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you do things when you think of them, you save yourself the stress of having one more thing on your mental list. In general, anything you can get out of your mind and into the world will make your life easier.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can't run away from things that exist inside you. So stock yourself with things you wouldn't want to run away from -- supportive talk, a magnet for joy, a permission slip to live unapologetically -- and it all works out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're far less reactionary in a relationship. You don't take the good things or the bad things too personally. You're interested to see where it goes when your hands aren't gripping the wheel so firmly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Consider being strict about being easy on yourself. For instance, a stringent diet of eating whatever you want and not feeling guilty could be a very effective solution to what ails you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The reason that everybody can't win at once is that winning looks different to each person involved. There is no one scenario that will feel victorious to all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are a wide variety of interruptions that might restore you, so long as the ruckus is outside of your ordinary pattern, and also out of your alternate pattern to that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The old vaudevillian adage applies to your interactions today. For success with the audience: Tell them what you're going to do. Do it. Tell them what you did.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are not easily swayed ... until you want something. Be aware of how wanting makes you vulnerable. If your wish is too easily fulfilled, it's appropriate to be a little skeptical about how and why this is so.

