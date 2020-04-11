• Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, is taking her "Stay Home, Save Lives" campaign to a new level by personally confronting residents flouting anti-coronavirus social-distancing rules, telling gatherings, including one underage drinking party, to "break it up."

• Mariel Vergara, 27, of Pueblo, Colo., accused of walking into the airport in New Orleans while nude and refusing to leave after airline officials told her she couldn't travel even after she put on a dress, faces obscenity and battery charges, police said.

• Jason Best, a sergeant with the Guernsey County, Ohio, sheriff's office, said a 49-year-old man faces menacing and firearms charges for brandishing a .22-caliber pistol as he threatened a person playing the Easter Bunny who was waving to motorists from an interstate overpass.

• Willie Nash, a Mississippi man convicted of taking his mobile phone into jail when he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, lost his bid to have the state Supreme Court overturn a 12-year prison sentence for the offense, which he said amounted to "cruel and unusual punishment."

• French police ordered 10 London jet-setters, seven men in their 40s and 50s and three women ages 24 to 27, to return home when they defied the coronavirus lockdown by ignoring orders not to land their private plane in Marseille.

• Dquarious Willis, 23, of Fort Belvoir, Va., accused of taking surreptitious videos of 19 men as they used toilets at two Home Depot stores in Fairfax County, was charged with unlawful filming, police said.

• Adi Karmon Scope, 44, an Israeli engineer at home in coronavirus isolation, took to social media to ask his countrymen to look after health care workers by signing up for "Adopt A Doc" to help find the lifesaving workers protective gear as well as meet their personal needs.

• Tjai Bryant, 35, and Quadarius Woods, 26, who both work for Phenix City, Ala., were arrested for violating the state's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic after they were caught playing basketball at a city-owned facility, police said.

