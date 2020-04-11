IN THEIR WORDS Andrew Duncan

ANDREW DUNCAN

SCHOOL Alma High School

PARENTS Jimmy and Sabrina Duncan

SIBLINGS Luke Duncan

SPORTS YOU PLAY Soccer

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Soccer practices with the team

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I plan on attending college to further my education and potentially continue playing soccer.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST RapCaviar

FAVORITE FOOD Boiled chicken

FAVORITE TV SHOW F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

FAVORITE MOVIE Invisible Man

TWITTER HANDLE @aj_d27

ROLE MODELS Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi, and Jadon Sancho

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Rodriguez and Coach Sturdivant

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT My favorite subject in school is Anatomy and Physiology. This college-level class is instructed by Mr. Thomas

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself being an athletic trainer for a college in the United States.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU The covid-19 pandemic has impacted my senior soccer season in a tragic way. A team that I've helped build from the ground up is being denied the success that we've worked so hard for. All I can do now is train individually in hopes that the final few games of the season won't be cancelled. I hope that this unconventional senior season won't hurt my chances of continuing my soccer career into college.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss the post-game, mutual feeling of accomplishment that was shared throughout the team.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/11/2020