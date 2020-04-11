LR man fires flare in home, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested on charges of firing a flare gun in an apartment on Friday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to 918 S. Maple St. where they observed smoke coming out of the residence, and two people said that Christopher Livingston, 53, entered and fired a flare gun, the report said.

Officers found Livingston at 2:20 a.m. on 11th and South Valentine streets, where he was arrested. Livingston was intoxicated and was taken to UAMS, according to the report.

Livingston was then taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $35,000 bond and is charged with two felony counts of terroristic acts, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Man at building site faces theft charges

Sherwood Police arrested a man on charges of stealing building materials from a construction site on Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to 9853 Cliffside Drive, a property that is under construction, to a complaint of someone trespassing and stealing from the property, the report said.

The caller watched a video feed as someone backed up a truck to the garage on the property. The caller described the vehicle to the officers, according to the report.

Officers found the truck at another property on 9740 Cliffside Drive that is also under construction with copper as well as a metal folding knife and a box cutter. The owner of the vehicle, 49-year-old Scott Hotary, told police the copper came from the property he was on. He told authorities that he was allowed to work on that property and another property down the street, the report said.

The caller told police Hotary had previously been caught on another of her properties where copper was missing, according to the report.

Hotary was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is no longer on the roster. Hotary is charged with felony theft of property, two felony counts of breaking or entering, two misdemeanor counts of possession of instruments of a crime and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Metro on 04/11/2020