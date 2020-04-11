Man, 20, shot multiple times, injured in Garland County, authorities say

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times and, in a separate incident nearby, two vehicles were struck by bullets early Thursday in Garland County, authorities said.

Around 4 a.m., a 73-year-old man reported hearing a loud bang from outside his residence in the 100 block of Lakeview Point, just off of Morphew Road, according to a report by the Garland County sheriff's office. He said he walked out of his room and found his son, 20, lying on the hallway floor "screaming and bleeding," the report states.

The 73-year-old told authorities he ran outside to check and didn't see anyone in the area and told his wife to call 911. Upon deputies' arrival, they found the son in the hallway still screaming and noted he had multiple gunshot wounds in his arms, legs and torso, according to the report.

Authorities said there were several bullet holes in the victim's bedroom window and wall. LifeNet responded and transported the victim to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment, but his condition was not known Friday.

At a residence in the 100 block of Brookdell Place, also located off of Morphew Road, a man, 21, and woman, 53, had earlier reported being awakened by what sounded like "banging on their vehicles" outside, authorities said.

The two stated that after hearing the sound shortly before 1:30 a.m. they walked outside and discovered both of their vehicles, a silver Toyota Tacoma and a black Infiniti QX30, had been struck by bullets. The house was apparently not hit, the report states.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman deputy Courtney Kizer said Friday both incidents were still under investigation, but no arrests had been made.

A neighbor, who lives across the cove from the Lakeview Point residence, said she was awake around 4 a.m. when she heard "what sounded like rocks falling," and went into the kitchen to check the freezer thinking it was ice cubes dropping.

She said her husband, who is hard of hearing, was also awakened by the noise and told her it sounded like automatic gunfire. "It was really loud," she said. "It startled me."

She said they later saw multiple sheriff's units and an ambulance at the house and saw deputies using searchlights to comb the surrounding area. She noted she didn't hear any gunshots around 1:30 a.m. but said she was up at that time.

