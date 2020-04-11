Van Buren man dies, trooper injured in chase

FORT SMITH -- A Van Buren man died in a crash in Fort Smith on Friday morning that also left an Arkansas State Police trooper injured.

Justin Battenfield, 34, was killed as his vehicle left the roadway in the 7200 block of Arkansas 255, Zero Street, as he fled from federal, state and county law enforcement officers over about 20 miles of highway, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. The trooper, who was not identified, has been hospitalized in Little Rock with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

An officer with the U.S. Forest Service began pursuing a vehicle heading south on U.S. 71 about 6:30 a.m. Friday, the release states. The officer reportedly saw the vehicle fail to stop for a traffic signal and pass through the intersection along the highway shoulder.

A Sebastian County sheriff's office deputy later joined the pursuit. Battenfield reversed direction and headed north on U.S. 71, police said. State police took the lead in the pursuit north of the Witcherville community.

Battenfield turned his vehicle east onto Arkansas 255 shortly before 7 a.m., police said. It was there that he encountered a state police trooper who attempted to stop him by using a "precision immobilization technique," according to the news release. This maneuver led to both of their vehicles leaving the roadway and overturning.

Both the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division and special agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation.

State Desk on 04/11/2020