Mercy sets more visitor restrictions in Rogers

ROGERS -- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has increased visitor restrictions in part of its hospital to prevent the spread of covid-19, according to a spokeswoman.

Mercy announced more than two weeks ago it would only allow visitors in limited circumstances, such as one support person for women in labor or for patients receiving end-of-life care. The additional restrictions announced Friday apply to the fifth floor, which is home to Labor and Delivery, Pediatrics, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"Essentially, we are no longer letting allowed visitors come and go during their visits," said Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for the hospital.

The hospital has the following new restrictions:

• The support person must arrive with the woman in labor and stay for the duration of her hospitalization. Mercy will provide meals for the support person.

• Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent visitor for the duration of hospitalization. The parent may visit once per day and cannot come and go.

• The parent visitor of patients in the neonatal intensive care unit may visit once per day. The parent may not come and go from the hospital. Both parents may visit, but not at the same time.

04/11/2020