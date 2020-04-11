More funding for payrolls back on table

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. in his office on Capitol Hill, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Washington. The Senate is working to pass a coronavirus relief bill. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON -- Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer said the Trump administration has agreed to pursue bipartisan House-Senate talks on an interim bill to replenish a $350 billion "paycheck protection" program for businesses that Treasury fears is being rapidly depleted.

The New York Democrat said he spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday and hopes for a deal early next week. Schumer is pressing to add funding for health care providers such as hospitals, as well as further funding for cash-poor state and local governments.

The developments came a day after Democrats stifled an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to pass a $250 billion infusion into the business program by a voice vote.

Congress is in an unprecedented situation in which convening either chamber to do business that requires roll call votes is out of the question as the nation is locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. That means legislation must advance by consensus.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Democrats say they want safeguards to ensure that funding under the program can reach all eligible businesses, including those that do not have established credit relationships with banks such as minority-owned firms.

Both parties support the paycheck program that funnels forgivable loans for shops to make payroll during the shutdown. Treasury says the program will soon run out of cash.

Pelosi told Mnuchin the business program "must not solidify the disparity in access to capital faced by many small businesses," her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said Friday.

A Section on 04/11/2020