Northwest Arkansas sites offer coronavirus screening

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences doctors, nurses and technicians check drivers and passengers at a drive-through Covid-19 screening facility, located at the corner of Shuffield and Jack Stephens Drives in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Clinics in Northwest Arkansas continue to screen people for covid-19.

Patients who meet criteria to be tested for the coronavirus have their noses or mouths swabbed. A specimen is collected and sent to the Arkansas Department of Health or to commercial labs to be tested.

More than 780 people in Benton County and more than 350 people in Washington County had been tested for the virus by 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Benton County had 47 cases, and Washington County had 37 cases.

Mercy Health System had received about 3,000 calls to its call center and 713 patients at its drive-through evaluation site in Rogers, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for Mercy. Residents must call before going to the evaluation site. Everyone who goes to the evaluation site is tested for the virus.

Washington Regional Medical System had seen 1,607 patients at its coronavirus screening clinic and respiratory illness clinic as of Thursday, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. Washington Regional's screening hotline had received 9,853 calls.

Washington Regional wouldn't say how many of the patients were tested for the virus.

Community Clinic, which has five coronavirus screening sites, had collected specimens to be tested from 286 people as of 2 p.m. Friday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager for the clinic. The number of people screened was "well into the thousands," she said.

Dr. Nate Smith, health secretary for the state, said Friday during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's news conference the state received its highest number of test results in one day Thursday. The state received 1,348 test results -- 1,147 from commercial labs, 118 from the Arkansas Department of Health and 83 from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, he said.

Coronavirus screening is available at: • UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow • UAMS hotline: 1-800-632-4502 • Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 479-463-2055 • Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. • Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic drive-through screening clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A in Eureka Springs. • Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: 800-743-3616 • Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday, 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. Patients must call 479-717-7585 ahead to be screened. • Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 500 S. Mount Olive St. No. 200 in Siloam Springs. 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Elmdale Elementary School Based Health Center: 420 N. West End, Suite B in Springdale. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Fayetteville Medical: 162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Suite 13-14 in Fayetteville. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300 in Springdale. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • MedExpress Urgent Care: 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment. • Northwest Medical Center: 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients may call (479) 306-7507. • Northwest Medical Center: 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100 in Springdale. Patients may call (479) 306-7507. • Veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care may call (800) 691-8387.

