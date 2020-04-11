Oaklawn Mile sees all gates occupied

Improbable (front, left) makes his first start in today’s Oaklawn Mile since finishing fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Championship on Nov. 2. Improbable comes in at 7-2 odds on the morning line. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn increased the stalls in its starting gate from 12 to 14 two years ago, a choice that is paying off this season.

Fourteen are entered in the $150,000 Oaklawn Mile for horses 4 years old and up at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today. In large part because of track closures across the U.S., Oaklawn's 12-race card has a total of 141 entrants, an average of nearly 12 a race.

The Oaklawn Mile, the card's ninth race, has a post time scheduled for 4:43 p.m.

Quality is deep in each of the dozen fields, particularly in the Oaklawn Mile and the card's top feature, the $200,000 Oaklawn Stakes for 3-year-olds. Thirteen are entered in the Oaklawn Stakes, which has a scheduled post time of 5:48 p.m.

"This is one of the best cards I've seen in racing for a long time," said Robertino Diodoro, trainer of Oaklawn Mile entrant Pioneer Spirit. "Never mind at Oaklawn, I mean in racing for a long time. Big fields, good horses, and I really think they're going to blow it out of the water."

Diodoro said the increases in horse numbers and talent are a result he expected once tracks around the country began to close.

"As soon as California shut down, just like anywhere, they can't afford to sit and do nothing," he said. "I feel bad for them, but they're doing everything they can to race, especially their better horses."

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has shipped Improbable, the 7-2 morning-line second choice by City Zip, from his barn in Southern California. Improbable finished second in Oaklawn's Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby last season.

Improbable, who finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby, completed his 2019 season with a fifth-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Championship Dirt Mile at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 2. The Oaklawn Mile is his first scheduled start since.

Tom's d'Etat, a 7-year-old son of Smart Strike trained by Albert Stall Jr., is the program's 3-1 morning-line favorite.

Pioneer Spirit, a son of Malibu Moon listed at 6-1, won Oaklawn's $100,000, 1-mile Fifth Season Stakes on Jan. 25.

"He's given us a hundred percent every time," Diodoro said. "He's got his work cut out for him, but at the same time, a lot of the top horses are ship ins, and Oaklawn's surface can be a little tricky at times. We've raced and trained here, and they're coming to our home turf."

RICK LEE’S SELECTIONS

9 The Oaklawn Mile. Purse $150,000, 4-year-olds and up

TOM’S D’ETAT*** returns fresh after winning the Grade I Clark at Churchill, and he is unbeaten in four races with today’s rider aboard. MR. MONEY won four Grade III races in 2019, and the front-running colt is dangerous if brought back fit by winning trainer Bret Calhoun. IMPROBABLE finished second in the 2019 Arkansas Derby and Rebel. The Grade I winner is good enough but drew a difficult post position.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Tom’s d’Etat Rosario Stall 3-1

2 Mr. Money Saez Calhoun 4-1

14 Improbable Van Dyke Baffert 7-2

8 Bankit Santana Asmussen 15-1

7 Snapper Sinclair Geroux Asmussen 10-1

4 Pioneer Spirit Cohen Diodoro 6-1

10 Long Range Toddy Hernandez Stewart 10-1

6 M G Warrior Talamo Cox 15-1

12 Kershaw FDe La Cruz D’Amato 20-1

5 Boldor Baze Asmussen 20-1

11 Lord Guinness Fuentes Yakteen 30-1

1 Slick Silver Emigh Vanden Berg 30-1

13 Fight On Vazquez O’Neill 20-1

9 Home Run Trick WDe La Cruz Martin 30-1

