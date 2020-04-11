Oaklawn sees influx of talent

HOT SPRINGS -- Racehorses new to Oaklawn this season have begun to arrive by the truckload.

Tracks closing nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic -- including those in California, Kentucky and New York -- have led to large, talented fields in both feature stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today, highlighted by the $200,000 Oaklawn Stakes for 3-year-olds.

"It's making for great racing here," said trainer Robertino Diodoro, who has entered Sir Rick in the 1 1/8-mile Oaklawn Stakes. "Ninety-nine percent of the racing world is going to have their eyes glued on their TV on Saturday watching Oaklawn."

Fans have not been allowed in the facility or on the Oaklawn grounds for racing since March 13. The track remains indefinitely closed to all but essential personnel and media.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Post time for the Oaklawn Stakes, the 11th of 12 races on the card, is scheduled for 5:48 p.m. The $150,000 Oaklawn Mile is the ninth race and is scheduled for 4:43 p.m.

Of the 13 entrants in the Oaklawn Stakes, six have not raced at the track this season. Included among the seven who have are Basin, a son of Liam's Map from trainer Steve Asmussen's barn. Basin finished third in Oaklawn's Rebel Stakes on March 14.

Asmussen also trains Shoplifted, by Into Mischief, winner of the $400,000 Springboard Mile at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Dec. 15. In two starts at Oaklawn, he finished third in the 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 24, and fourth in the 1 1/16-mile Southwest Stakes on Feb. 17.

Owner Richard Davis transferred Sir Rick, by Paynter, from Asmussen's barn to Diodoro's in January. Sir Rick's first and only start thus far for Diodoro came in the $100,000 Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park in Sunland Park, N.M., on Feb. 23. Sir Rick won the 1-mile race by 4 lengths in the field of five in 1:44.23.

"He worked really well for us, and we decided to try him in New Mexico," Diodoro said. "I really liked the way he won the race. He's still a very immature horse, but he is going to get better. I think he is getting better just the way he's training and working."

Diodoro said the Mine That Bird Derby seemed like a good spot to start Sir Rick's run under his guidance.

"At the time, all the tracks were still running, and there's nothing better for a young horse to learn how to win and to kind of dodge the bears a little bit," Diodoro said. "For a young horse, there's nothing better than teaching them how to win instead of running their guts out to finish third and fourth and fifth."

The Oaklawn Stakes is Sir Rick's first career start at Oaklawn.

"He's got a big step up to make on Saturday, and I believe he has a big shot at doing it," Diodoro said. "I think he's got all the ability but a lot of maturing still to do, but he's coming along every day. He's getting more mature every day, and his works are showing it."

Bob Baffert has shipped Thousand Words, the 5-2 morning-line favorite by Pioneer of the Nile. Thousand Words won the Grade II Los Alamitos Futurity on Dec. 7 and the Grade III Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 1. Both of those races were 1 1/16 miles.

He finished fourth in the Grade II, 1 1/16-mile San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita on March 7, 11 lengths behind the winner Authentic, who is also trained by Baffert.

"I think he's a good horse, and he got beat by a good horse that day," Baffert said. "He didn't show up that day."

Oaklawn changed the name of the race known last season as the Oaklawn Invitational to the Oaklawn Stakes. Last year, the winner of the Oaklawn Invitational earned entry into the Preakness Stakes field at Pimlico in Baltimore. This year, the top-three finishers in the Oaklawn Stakes will earn entries into the Arkansas Derby scheduled for May 2 at Oaklawn.

Oaklawn moved the Arkansas Derby from April 11 to what had been the scheduled date for the Kentucky Derby, which is now rescheduled for Sept. 5.

RICK LEE’S SELECTIONS

11 The Oaklawn. Purse $200,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

BASIN** was a Grade I winning juvenile who may not have cared for a sloppy and sealed track when third in the Rebel. He drew a favorable post and likely needed the race. THOUSAND WORDS was a disappointment in the San Felipe, but he had won his three previous races, including a pair of graded stakes. TAISHAN convincingly defeated entry-level allowance rivals in a strong tune-up, and the improving colt may be this good.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Basin Geroux Asmussen 7-2

4 Thousand Words Talamo Baffert 5-2

8 Taishan Rosario Baltas 8-1

9 Digital Hernandez Calhoun 8-1

12 Farmington Road Garcia Pletcher 6-1

6 Shoplifted Santana Asmussen 10-1

11 Background Rocco Puhich 12-1

13 Gold Street Baze Asmussen 20-1

5 Sir Rick Cohen Diodoro 15-1

2 Coach Bahe Sanjur Bauer 20-1

10 Something Natural FDe La Cruz Cox 20-1

7 Flap Jack Beschizza Sisterson 20-1

3 Mr. Big News Saez Calhoun 30-1

Sports on 04/11/2020