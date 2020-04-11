Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

XFL suspends operations

The XFL's second attempt at spring football didn't make it a full season. On Friday, the XFL told its employees that the league is suspending operations. Per an anonymous source, XFL CEO Jeffrey Pollack held a Zoom call with employees from all over the eight-team league. The call lasted 10 minutes, and "We were told the league was suspending operations, and all employees were terminated effectively immediately," the source said. A call to XFL commissioner Oliver Luck was not returned. It is not certain whether the most visible football person with the XFL is still with it. The league suspended play after five games into its 10-game schedule because of the coronavirus. The league had pledged to come back for a second season, and at the time planned to maintain all operations. The person on the conference call on Friday said there was no mention of the 2021 season. According to a report on ESPN, a staffer said the league will not come back. Fifteen minutes after the conference call ended, all email accounts, Zoom accounts and similar accounts associated with the league were discontinued. Players had originally been told the league would honor the remainder of their 2020 contracts.

Cowboys sign XFL defender

The Dallas Cowboys signed cornerback Saivion Smith on Friday, adding the former XFL player about the same time the spring league announced it was suspending operations. Smith played for Houston, which was the only undefeated team in the XFL when the league stopped playing last month after five games because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Smith had eight tackles in Houston's first two games but was inactive for the final three games. Smith led Alabama with three interceptions in his only season in 2018. He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent last year but was waived before the season.

BASKETBALL

Duke freshman enters NBA Draft

Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA Draft. The 6-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision Friday following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the ACC. Carey averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7% as a physical inside presence.

Mintz transfers to Kentucky

Graduate transfer Davion Mintz, who started all but one game over his final two seasons with Creighton before sitting out the entire 2019-20 campaign while battling an ankle injury, will transfer to the University of Kentucky. As a junior, Mintz started all 35 games for a Creighton team that finished in a tie for third place in the Big East and advanced to the NIT quarterfinals. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.8 minutes per game that season, making a total of 43 three-pointers at a 34.7% clip. Mintz is a career 35.0% three-point shooter with a 1.77 assist-to-turnover ratio, and started 79 of 97 games in his three seasons with the Bluejays.

