Online matrimony

Sarah Cox (right) sits beside Barrett Rogers on a couch in the couple’s living room minutes before the Rev. Will Choate, their longtime friend and pastor of Little Rock’s Argenta United Methodist Church, officiates their wedding on Zoom on April 4. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

Barrett Rogers and Sarah Cox have known each other since they were 13, but when it became clear last month that their April 4 wedding could not take place as planned, the couple knew they didn't want to wait any longer to marry.

The wedding had been set to take place at Crush Wine Bar in Little Rock. Deposits had been paid to a caterer and a DJ. Ninety guests had RSVP'd to the wedding, some planning to travel to see the two wed in person.

The pandemic of the virus known as covid-19 has forced the closure of nonessential businesses, restaurants, state offices and other public places to foot traffic in the nation in efforts to prevent an increase in the number of cases of the virus that will overwhelm medical resources and staff.

It has halted gatherings of 10 or more people in Arkansas, including weddings, and as of Wednesday, Arkansas was one of fewer than 10 remaining states that has not issued a stay-at-home order,

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Rogers and Cox, both 38, vacillated briefly on whether to postpone their wedding before forging ahead with a ceremony held on Zoom. Seated side by side in front of a computer screen in the living room of their North Little Rock home, the couple was joined in marriage on April 4 witnessed by at least several dozen friends, family and acquaintances.

The couple, who first met in church camp during junior high, knew there was one element that they wouldn't compromise on: their friend, United Methodist minister Rev. Will Choate, had to be the person to marry them. Choate, a longtime friend of Rogers, had attended camp with the future couple and a fourth person, a girl who would grow up and later become Choate's wife.

BOTH IN GRADUATE SCHOOL

Rogers and Choate roomed together while both were in graduate school at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, with Choate attending seminary and Rogers studying law. When Choate and Rogers returned to Arkansas and the former began what is now Argenta United Methodist Church in 2009, Rogers was among the church's first members.

"I think more than anything else it was that we wanted Will to be part of our day," Cox said. "From the time we started talking about getting married, we knew we wanted Will to be the one to perform the ceremony.

"So even when everything went kind of crazy, it was one of those things where, if Will can't do this or Will won't agree to do this, then we'll wait," Cox said. "When [Will] was like, 'No, I get it,' we knew we'd made the right decision."

The Zoom wedding also meant that the bride and groom's mothers could be there.

"That was a way for them to still get to be a part of [the wedding] without worrying about making anybody sick or compromising anybody's health," Cox said. "But I think just for us, it was a way to maintain our sanity during this awful time.

"Selfishly, it was for us, but then when we figured out we could do [the wedding] with the Zoom link, it made it to where everyone else could be a part of it," Cox said.

BRADY BUNCH STYLE

A recording of the wedding shows, in what Choate describes as Brady Bunch style, how the affair began.

Barrett and Cox -- he in a plaid button-up shirt, she in a white tank top -- were one of four panels on the screen's upper left-hand corner, each a window of guests, alone and in groups, an ever-shifting patchwork of settings changing in size to accommodate all the guests on one screen, a way of joining all assembled. Kitchens, dining rooms and living rooms formed a patchwork on the meeting platform; one person watched their wedding from the driver's seat of her car.

Even though Rogers and Cox sent invitations to friends and family, there were also people in attendance the couple only knew in passing.

"We sent out the link to the people who were the most important to us, and we actually had several people say [something] like, 'My sister is quarantined somewhere, and she would like to have some entertainment, can we share the link?'" Cox said.

"[How] timely this is, and just kind of how cool it is ... we'll all remember it forever," Choate began the occasion, his two friends and their witnesses gathered from a distance.

Choate asked Cox and Rogers to declare their intention to enter into a union, "in the presence of God and all these people that have gathered here on Zoom," before half-apologizing to the bride because he had a surprise.

LONGTIME FRIEND

Unmuting one person's Zoom display revealed their longtime friend and current Nashville-based musician, Cody Belew, a fellow Beebe native with Choate and Rogers, who in the past has performed live on The Voice.

"They said you needed something blue, so I'm here," Belew said to the accompaniment of laughter. "When I was asked to participate in this, I thought back to every single show or gig I had that you were at, and I wouldn't have missed this for anything."

Together, all tuned in as Belew sang a cover of a song originally recorded by artist Tanya Tucker, "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane."

"Like two sparrows in a hurricane / trying to find their way / with a head full of dreams / and faith that can move anything."

After Choate declared the couple to be man and wife and the ceremony ended, the newlyweds and their friends realized they could re-enter the Zoom call where they had gathered.

"Everybody kept texting, like, 'Get back in the room," Cox said. "And I think we went back into the room three or four times, so we visited with our friends for two or three hours that day."

Rogers said it meant a lot to him and Cox to have everyone gathered, even with social distancing measures in place, because everybody could comfortably participate.

"We didn't want to do this without everybody that was special to us there, so by doing [the wedding] on Zoom gave us the opportunity to have all of those people there," Rogers said. "You could tell it meant a lot to them, not only to see us but to see their other friends, and those friends' friends, and have a chance to ... spend time with each other."

The couple still plans to celebrate with friends and family once conditions are safe to do so again, Rogers said, and meanwhile, the gathering on Zoom was a helpful solution to postponing their wedding.

"Even though we can't physically be together, I think everybody needed that time together," Rogers said. "It all came full circle with everybody knowing each other for so long.

"Will got to be the one to finally pronounce us man and wife, so I think that was a pretty perfect moment."

Sarah Cox (right) sits beside Barrett Rogers on a couch in the couple’s living room minutes before the Rev. Will Choate, their longtime friend and pastor of Little Rock’s Argenta United Methodist Church, officiates their wedding on Zoom on April 4. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

Beebe native Cody Belew (bottom row, center) sings a cover of “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane” at the wedding of his friends Barrett Rogers and Sarah Cox, a surprise arranged by the Rev. Will Choate (bottom row, left) of Argenta United Methodist Church in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)

Religion on 04/11/2020