MASTERSON ONLINE: Push for better statistics

I'm certainly not one to minimize the potentially dire health effects from covid-19 on the thousands infected with that scourge.

However, I do believe some enterprising news reporter pushing for access to the sources and latest accurate figures could differentiate between victims who succumbed "with" the virus as opposed to "from" it. That would make a relevant and significant difference in presenting important statistics to the public and avoiding needless panic.

If I am already in the final stages of pre-existing congestive heart or renal failure but contract covid-19, is it honest to say I died of the virus? A grossly inaccurate and irresponsible newspaper story reported a day-old baby in Baton Rouge Louisiana died of covid-19 complications. Shocking! But truth was the mother, who was infected, delivered the baby after just 22 weeks of gestation. And news accounts say the test for the virus on the extremely premature child had not yet been conducted.

Was delivering at 22 weeks a legitimate covid-19 death for a blazing headline, thus causing pregnant mothers worldwide to worry? The CDC is still investigating whether it's even possible for an expectant mother to transfer covid-19 to her unborn infant.

I also believe it's wise to maintain a healthy skepticism about how these ever-evolving statistics are gathered and reported, particularly when it involved the covid-19 death toll. Even Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says the federal government continues to count "suspected" covid-19 deaths as causing unknown fatalities.

One of the best pieces I've read on the subject appeared on the American Greatness website the other day. Among other points, the commentary questioned why there aren't clear and accurate distinctions being drawn between those whose death was caused by covid-19 and those already in the latter stages of potentially fatal diseases such as pneumonia, late-stage cancer and stroke who die after perhaps contracting covid-19 and have the virus potentially listed as being the cause of death.

Julie Kelly wrote earlier this month that surprisingly little information exists as to what actually qualifies as a death from the virus in official fatality counts. She also determined that solid reasons exist to view these tallies with skepticism particularly since, as she put it, reporting from states like New York are "suspiciously vague."

Having such knowledge (for today and the future) that could be obtained through postmortem testing and examination just makes sense to me, valued readers. How about you?

"If Americans are to believe that covid-19 poses a mortal risk to the general population and therefore requires the most intrusive measures ever invoked to stop the spread of the deadly virus, then government officials must clarify the classification," Kelly wrote. "Health officials have confirmed that older people and those with underlying medical issues such as heart disease or diabetes are most at-risk; the concern, however, is that fatalities in such cases are always attributed to coronavirus as the main cause of death instead of just noting it as a contributing factor."

Kelly continued, saying guidelines recently released by the Centers for Disease Control support concerns that the death toll is geared to show a higher fatality rate. And, in this age of corrupted politics, such figures can be used as a weapon.

Kelly quotes from the CDC: "In cases where a definite diagnosis of covid-19 cannot be made, but is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report covid-19 on a death certificate as 'probable' or 'presumed.' In these instances, certifiers should use their best clinical judgment in determining if a covid-19 infection was likely."

Kelly said such clinical judgment, shockingly, doesn't require administering a test to confirm the virus.

"Ideally, testing for covid-19 should be conducted, but it is acceptable to report covid-19 on a death certificate without this confirmation if the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty," the guidelines state.

The CDC provided examples, Kelly wrote, "to help officials determine how to properly document the cause of death. One scenario described an 86-year-old female nonambulatory stroke victim who developed a fever and cough days after being exposed to a sick family member later diagnosed with covid-19." Although the elderly women wasn't tested, the coroner determined the underlying cause of death was covid-19, "given the patient's symptoms and exposure to an infected individual."

That kind of bureaucratic guesswork in the midst of this crippling national shutdown and the resulting extreme damage to our economy is unacceptable as tens of millions are out of work, and surfers and pastors are being arrested, Kelly continued.

Kelly said New York's health department began recording deaths on March 22 when it claimed 63 had succumbed to the disease. That figure had soared to 2,475 deaths by April 6. That's when Gov. Andrew Cuomo began daily briefings to announce the latest death toll. Despite Cuomo's public information, a lot of uncertainty hovered over the figures considering a disclaimer which reads: "All data in this report are preliminary and subject to change as cases continue to be investigated."

That phrase only raised more questions for Kelly. "What, precisely, does that mean? Does it mean that health officials instantly presume that anyone who exhibited covid-like symptoms died of the disease without a test to verify the cause? Who and what will be 'investigated?' And how could the city accurately report daily fatalities if the federal government needs weeks to confirm a covid-19 death?" ... Of the 2,475 deaths attributed to covid-19, only 46 of the victims had no underlying conditions. In states with higher mortality rates such as New Jersey and Louisiana, most of the decedents had at least one other serious health issue."

Also unknown is whether victims in New York were U.S. citizens or arrivals from another country, particularly an infected region. "If a plurality of the decedents traveled here from China or Italy, it would give researchers more insight as to the transmission of the virus and how to better prevent a future outbreak. For example ... an area of Queens with a high concentration of Asian residents has been the country's hot spot of coronavirus activity. Yet there is no generic data available about 'foreign residents' who contracted or succumbed to the disease."

Kelly concluded: "As is the case with this fast-moving crisis, there is a lot more in the category of what we don't know than what we do know. Playing loose with the number of fatalities or giving local officials the green light to inflate those figures is inimical to the public's need to get a firm grasp on the danger of the disease. It makes for frightening headlines and serves as potent political ammunition ... but gets us no closer to the truth."

There is no question that some who contract this highly contagious virus are succumbing to it. But those who die should be tested postmortem to make certain they actually had the virus and it was what claimed their life, rather than surmising that and listing it as yet another covid-19 death for whatever purposes that might serve.

Stick to guns, Guv

Since everyone else in the media is weighing in on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's justified decision not to fall in line with most of his gubernatorial colleagues by commanding us to stay home because of covid-19, I might as well chime in with my opinion:

Governor, please continue following your own knowledge and convictions based thus far in common sense and facts.



