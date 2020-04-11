Report clears Mnuchin in denying access to Trump's taxes

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin followed internal protocols when he refused to give President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress, Treasury's office of inspector general found in a report obtained by The Washington Post on Friday ahead of its public release.

Richard Delmar, deputy inspector general of the Department of Treasury, wrote in a letter to House Democrats that Mnuchin "properly" processed the demands for Trump's returns and followed the guidance of the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel. Lawyers for the legal counsel's office wrote in a June 2019 opinion that House Democrats' demands for Trump's return should be denied because they did not serve a legitimate "legislative purpose."

"The core of our inquiry is that the [Treasury] Department processed the request properly, that it sought legal guidance from the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel, determined that it was bound by that office's advice, and based on that advice determined not to provide the returns and tax information sought," Delmar's one-page letter states.

The letter continues: "We do not presume to opine on the analysis and conclusions of the OLC opinion and advice. We report the Treasury decision to conform to that advice, and do not have a basis to question that decision."

Delmar's opinion is a setback for congressional Democrats who for years have said the administration broke a 1924 law that appears to explicitly give congressional tax writing committees the authority to obtain the president's tax returns. A spokeswoman for House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who requested the returns and is battling the administration in court to get them, said Friday that the congressman is focused on the response to the coronavirus.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said the inspector general's opinion "should put to bed any question about the Treasury Department's handling of this matter."

Delmar, the deputy inspector general who issued the ruling, has functioned as the department's acting inspector general since June 2019 because nobody was appointed as Treasury's inspector general. Delmar has worked as an attorney in the Treasury inspector general's office since July 1999.

He was previously a trial attorney in the Department of Justice's tax division, as well as a tax litigator and criminal tax program manager with the IRS Office of Chief Counsel. He said in an interview Friday that he has no partisan affiliation.

Delmar's letter to House Democrats cites a five-page report by Sally Luttrell, assistant inspector general for investigations at the Treasury Department, which was also obtained by The Post. Luttrell's memo found there was no indication of "unsolicited opinions or attempts to influence the process" beyond a public letter from Trump's personal attorney, William Consovoy, and letters from congressional lawmakers.

Critics had questioned whether White House attorneys unduly interfered in Treasury's handling of the request for Trump's tax returns.

Attorneys in the Treasury inspector general's office interviewed eight Treasury officials, while also reviewing Treasury officials' email records. Much of the investigation centered on officials in the Treasury Office of General Counsel, the memo states.

"Based on the interviews conducted and review of relevant emails, [the inspector general's office] found Treasury's receipt, processing, and responses to Chairman Neal's requests for records and subpoenas to be consistent with Treasury's general process for handling Congressional correspondence and requests to include Secretary Mnuchin supervising the matter," Luttrell's letter states. It adds that its inquiry "did not examine the legal bases for decisions made by Treasury or OGC, however."

