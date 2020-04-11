Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Miss Imperial in the second

BEST BET Skol Factor in the third

LONG SHOT Wild Popit in the eighth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-10 (20%)

MEET 136-416 (32.7%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

DESTINY'S LOVE** showed good early speed defeating $16,000 conditioned claiming rivals, and she drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. AS FAST AS YOU CAN was a 4-length winner just two races back, and she is taking a significant drop after an even effort. She is also back in the barn of the leading trainer. C P QUALITY has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing against much better.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Destiny's Love;Baze;Mason;7-2

1 As Fast as You Can;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

7 C P Quality;WDe La Cruz;Divito;9-2

3 Louise the Laser;Garcia;Villafranco;6-1

9 A J's Grand;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

2 Desert Thief;Eramia;Martin;8-1

5 Gemini Journey;Vazquez;Matthews;12-1

11 D'wildcat Indian;Talamo;Amoss;15-1

14 Smokin Hot Momma;Borel;Fires;10-1

4 Heart's Passion;Bailey;Hollendorfer;10-1

10 Westlodge Intrigue;Hill;McKnight;15-1

6 Anita Marie;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

8 Seaside Surprise;Lara;Bahena;30-1

13 Critter;Richard;Litfin;30-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

MISS IMPERIAL**** defeated second-level allowance runners in consecutive races at Fair Grounds, and she defeats $25,000 claimers if she holds her form. MADISON WAY has won both of her races at the meeting, and she has enough speed to be in a position to win turning into the stretch. HAWT MESS contested an honest pace in a second-place finish at this claiming price, and she did win four races in 2019.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Miss Imperial;Geroux;Cox;3-1

3 Madison Way;Mojica;McKnight;7-2

5 Hawt Mess;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;10-1

4 Adheretome;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

10 Josie the E F Five;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;10-1

1 Boathouse View;Bailey;Frazee;6-1

2 Enjay's Brass;Baze;Mason;8-1

11 Council Rules;Talamo;Villafranco;12-1

9 Hoptown Honey;Vazquez;Contreras;15-1

6 Midnight Sway;Garcia;Johnson;20-1

7 Giro Kate;Sanjur;Contreras;20-1

3 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SKOL FACTOR**** was caught in the final strides in a strong career debut, and two swift subsequent works suggest he is ready to improve. VIOLENT PASS was forwardly placed in an encouraging third-place debut, and he is likely to improve since his trainer typically runs a short horse first time out. OAK ROOM is an unraced colt who may have tipped his hand in a bullet gate work at Fair Grounds, and he has the best of connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Skol Factor;Rosario;Robertson;2-1

9 Violent Pass;Rocco;Von Hemel;5-1

3 Oak Room;Talamo;Cox;9-2

2 Now Tiz Time;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

6 Sailor Chow;Birzer;Smith;12-1

5 Quality Warrior;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;15-1

12 Ideology;Canchari;Chleborad;20-1

10 Gambler Rocket;Borel;Van Meter;12-1

11 League of Legends;Elliott;Fires;15-1

14 J Z My Man;Garcia;Sharp;8-1

1 Belfast Boy;Baze;Puhich;10-1

7 Illuminati;Bridgmohan;Lund;20-1

4 You're in Corey;Lara;Delong;30-1

13 Toussaint;Birzer;Tracy;30-1

4 Purse $61,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

BLACKBERRY WINE** has crossed the wire first in three of his last four races on the main track, with his defeat coming in a Grade II at Fair Grounds. SHOOTERS SHOOT finished second behind a very talented colt just two races back sprinting, and he ships from Santa Anita on the heels of a decisive two-turn maiden win. SCABBARD is getting major class relief after five consecutive races in graded stakes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Blackberry Wine;Garcia;Sharp;3-1

2 Shooters Shoot;Talamo;Eurton;7-2

4 Scabbard;Hernandez;Kenneally;5-2

1 Cleon Jones;Cohen;Engelhart;6-1

9 Fort McHenry;Baze;O'Neill;12-1

6 Warrior's Map;Quinonez;Jones;15-1

7 Woopigsooie;Vazquez;Ortiz;8-1

8 Amen Corner;Cannon;O'Dwyer;20-1

10 No Shirt No Shoes;Hill;Anderson;20-1

3 Mo Mosa;Rocco;Maker;15-1

5 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

CASUAL** is an unraced filly with some big works coming from Houston, and she is bred top and bottom to be a classy filly. CYNICAL GIRL has raced competitively in a three-race career. She has early speed and is wearing blinkers for the first time. SILVERBELLA was narrowly defeated in a sharp career debut, and she is a strong contender if she can duplicate the effort on a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Casual;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

12 Cynical Girl;Rosario;Robertson;9-2

11 Silverbella;Elliott;Peitz;4-1

2 Millennium Force;Talamo;Amoss;7-2

5 Congratulated;Thompson;Jones;6-1

14 Gypsy's Feather;Elliott;Vance;5-1

10 Nasty;Geroux;Cox;6-1

9 Signify;Hernandez;Stewart;15-1

1 Angel de Cora;Sanjur;Hartman;15-1

3 French Café;Garcia;Maker;12-1

8 Skykat;Vazquez;Moquett;20-1

7 Leggs Galore;Baze;D'Amato;30-1

4 Caged Bear;Eramia;Jackson;30-1

13 Daring Damsel;Birzer;Tracy;30-1

6 Purse $61,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

PNEUMATIC** showed talent and determination while winning his career debut sprinting. His subsequent works at Fair Grounds appear powerful, and he is certainly bred to run this far. GIOCARE broke his maiden around two turns last month at Gulfstream, and the Todd Pletcher trainee seems to be one to fear inside the final furlong. CAPTAIN BOMBASTIC finished second at this condition on a sloppy track March 14, and he may have needed the race for winning New York connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Pneumatic;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

6 Giocare;Geroux;Pletcher;4-1

2 Captain Bombastic;Cohen;Engelhart;5-2

8 My Friends Beer;Cannon;O'Dwyer;6-1

9 Ancient Warrior;Rosario;Hollendorfer;9-2

5 Sixto;Garcia;Guillot;12-1

1 Dack Janiel's;Beschizza;Sisterson;12-1

4 Fortheluvofbourbon;Eramia;D'Amato;15-1

3 Cyril's Boy;Vazquez;Robertson;20-1

10 Strong Tide;Hill;Lauer;30-1

7 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

EARNER*** finished second while 6 lengths clear of third in a promising debut at Fair Grounds. He has continued to train smartly and should love the added ground. UNRIGHTEOUS finished second in a two-turn maiden race only two races back at Gulfstream, and he is back with maidens after a decent try in graded company at Tampa. FEATHERED INDIAN weakened in his career debut sprinting, but he is having blinkers removed and trains like a 3-year-old with talent.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Earner;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

13 Unrighteous;Geroux;Pletcher;5-2

4 Feathered Indian;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

9 Tonaltalitarian;W De La Cruz;Von Hemel;8-1

6 Absolute Unit;Garcia;Eurton;4-1

1 Pit Boss;Baze;Catalano;5-1

5 Plane Talk;Canchari;Robertson;12-1

8 Pine Knoll;Hill;McGaughey;12-1

10 Shaka;Rosario;Maker;12-1

12 Beaver Hat;Mojica;Williamson;15-1

14 No Bad Days;FDe La Cruz;Zito;15-1

2 Baker's Man;Vazquez;Lauer;20-1

7 Stock Deal;Harr;Lukas;30-1

3 Smack Attack;Eramia;Von Hemel;30-1

8 Purse $61,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

WILD POPIT** has finished with determination in consecutive victories sprinting, and the 5-year-old is bred to route on both sides of his pedigree. MO GOTCHA showed talent in New York as a 3-year-old, and he showed speed before tiring late in his 2020 debut. GALLANT PLUNGER is a sharp sprinter who is dangerous with a two-turn pedigree and top connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Wild Popit;Elliott;Morse;10-1

3 Mo Gotcha;Baze;Engelhart;4-1

4 Gallant Plunger;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

9 Proverb;Rosario;Baltas;9-2

11 Pickford;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;7-2

10 Determinant;WDe La Cruz;Holthus;6-1

12 I Will Stand;Vazquez;Ortiz;8-1

13 Overzealous;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;10-1

7 Fast Talking;Hill;McGaughey;12-1

6 Starship Zeus;Cohen;Diodoro;15-1

2 All West;Talamo;Catalano;20-1

8 Promising Shoes;Garcia;Villafranco;20-1

14 V.I.P. Ticket;Cannon;O'Dwyer;20-1

9 The Oaklawn Mile. Purse $150,000, 4-year-olds and up

TOM'S D'ETAT*** returns fresh after winning the Grade I Clark at Churchill, and he is unbeaten in four races with today's rider aboard. MR. MONEY won four Grade III races in 2019, and the front-running colt is dangerous if brought back fit by winning trainer Bret Calhoun. IMPROBABLE finished second in the 2019 Arkansas Derby and Rebel. The Grade I winner is good enough but drew a difficult post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Tom's d'Etat;Rosario;Stall;3-1

2 Mr. Money;Saez;Calhoun;4-1

14 Improbable;Van Dyke;Baffert;7-2

8 Bankit;Santana;Asmussen;15-1

7 Snapper Sinclair;Geroux;Asmussen;10-1

4 Pioneer Spirit;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

10 Long Range Toddy;Hernandez;Stewart;10-1

6 M G Warrior;Talamo;Cox;15-1

12 Kershaw;FDe La Cruz;D'Amato;20-1

5 Boldor;Baze;Asmussen;20-1

11 Lord Guinness;Fuentes;Yakteen;30-1

1 Slick Silver;Emigh;Vanden Berg;30-1

13 Fight On;Vazquez;O'Neill;20-1

9 Home Run Trick;WDe La Cruz;Martin;30-1

10 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

EDDY FOREVER** finished a competitive third in a fast two-turn maiden race at Del Mar. He appears to be working well for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. UGO broke poorly from the rail in an even debut. He has continued to train well and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. HUNT THE FRONT has rallied in consecutive second-place finishes, and he switches to a top national rider in Joel Rosario.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Eddy Forever;Mojica;Diodoro;9-2

6 Ugo;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;20-1

12 Hunt the Front;Rosario;Zito;6-1

10 Dean Martini;Talamo;Cox;7-2

4 What a Country;Johnson;Hartlage;8-1

7 Oxide;Hernandez;Kenneally;5-1

8 Urbanite;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

2 The Falcon;Cohen;Quartarolo;12-1

5 Instigated;Birzer;Gladd;10-1

11 Wartime Hero;Baze;Catalano;10-1

13 Seizetheday Rexy;Vazquez;O'Neill;8-1

1 Prodigious Bay;Van Dyke;Moquett;20-1

3 Overshadow;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

14 Slew Tang Clan;Felix;Hornsby;15-1

11 The Oaklawn. Purse $200,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

BASIN** was a Grade I winning juvenile who may not have cared for a sloppy and sealed track when third in the Rebel. He drew a favorable post and likely needed the race. THOUSAND WORDS was a disappointment in the San Felipe, but he had won his three previous races, including a pair of graded stakes. TAISHAN convincingly defeated entry-level allowance rivals in a strong tune-up, and the improving colt may be this good.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Basin;Geroux;Asmussen;7-2

4 Thousand Words;Talamo;Baffert;5-2

8 Taishan;Rosario;Baltas;8-1

9 Digital;Hernandez;Calhoun;8-1

12 Farmington Road;Garcia;Pletcher;6-1

6 Shoplifted;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

11 Background;Rocco;Puhich;12-1

13 Gold Street;Baze;Asmussen;20-1

5 Sir Rick;Cohen;Diodoro;15-1

2 Coach Bahe;Sanjur;Bauer;20-1

10 Something Natural;FDe La Cruz;Cox;20-1

7 Flap Jack;Beschizza;Sisterson;20-1

3 Mr. Big News;Saez;Calhoun;30-1

12 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

POPULAR KID** has shown versatility in consecutive dominating victories, and the classy veteran can move up and three-peat. SONNY SMACK has won two of his last three races. He is taking a slight drop and figures to be flying late. EXULTING is battle-tested in recent graded races at Gulfstream, and he won the 2019 Oaklawn Mile.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Popular Kid;Rosario;Barkley;9-2

10 Sonny Smack;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;7-2

6 Exulting;Garcia;Maker;4-1

4 Limonite;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

12 Two Emmys;Canchari;Robertson;12-1

9 Cashanova;Talamo;Cox;8-1

1 Jungle Warfare;Baze;Sadler;6-1

14 Irish Heatwave;Beschizza;Sisterson;6-1

13 High Security;Mojica;Diodoro;8-1

8 Charlie'sarchangel;Bridgmohan;Amoss;10-1

7 Croation;Elliott;Hawley;20-1

3 Hunka Burning Love;Thompson;Mason;15-1

2 Colonelsdarktemper;Borel;Fires;20-1

11 Alkhaatam;Cannon;Peitz;30-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race begins a Pick-4, and my top three selections are must-use horses in the first. The second race has a single in Miss Imperial. The third race may also have a single in Skol Factor, but others may want to spread a bit. The fourth race is contentious, and my top four runners are all recommended. An eighth race trifecta is recommended, and with a long shot (Wild Popit) on top, it's advised to spread out in the middle and bottom.

