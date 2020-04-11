State sports brief

ATHLETICS

Refunds directed to aid

Season-ticket and single-game ticket holders at the University of Arkansas have designated more than $311,000 to help support athletes, in addition to game-day and hourly employees affected by Razorback event cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 31% of all ticket accounts elected to designate all or a portion of their eligible refunds from the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The SEC has canceled competition in all sports for the rest of the academic year.

"We are deeply appreciative of our Razorback Foundation members and ticket holders for providing continued support of our 465-plus student-athletes and assisting those impacted by COVID-19," UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "In these challenging times, the Razorback Nation has once again displayed its generosity and commitment to helping others. In the days and months to come, we will continue to support each other as we move forward as One Razorback."

More than half of the ticket accounts chose to donate to the covid-19 impact fund. Total donations to that fund exceeded $130,000. In addition, about $164,000 was applied by account holders to the 2020-21 Razorback Foundation annual fund. A total of $16,000 was donated to support construction of the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center.

