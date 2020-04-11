Stimulus to cover church salaries

Pastors, rabbis, imams and other employees of religious groups taking an economic hit from coronavirus will see their paychecks covered by the federal government, a move some church-state experts say expands government funding of religion.

The multi-trillion-dollar CARES Act, set to take effect this week, provides paycheck protection for private companies and nonprofit organizations through the Small Business Administration. The money runs through banks and is essentially a loan to cover payroll for organizations devastated by the societal shutdown. If the organizations keep their workers on staff, the loans are forgiven.

To some, public money used for an expressly religious purpose is alarming and unconstitutional, while others say we're in a crisis and religious employees need the same economic protection every other American worker does.

"Although it may not seem easy in times like these to tell those seeking aid that certain costs are not eligible for loan forgiveness, the bar on the government funding of religious activities is an important limitation that exists to protect religious freedom for all," reads an April 7 letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza from six national progressive groups, most of which are faith-based.

Charles Haynes, the founding director of the Religious Freedom Center, said he didn't know of any precedent for the government paying salaries of clergy. However, he and other experts on law and religion said the Supreme Court has become more permissive in the past decade or two when it comes to government funding for religious groups.

Starting under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, government officials have increasingly been able to purchase services from religious social service providers. Clinton and former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama created and expanded faith-based offices in federal agencies that worked to make sure religious groups weren't turned away from public-private partnerships.

There have also been more court rulings favoring parochial schools seeking access to public funds, and in 2017 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the first time that state governments can't deny public funds directly to houses of worship just because they're religious.

Haynes says the no-go zone is getting "narrower and narrower. If Congress said: 'We're going to put money in the stimulus package to help churches' even this [more conservative Supreme] Court would say that's unconstitutional. But that's really not leaving very much."

The percent of Americans affiliated with a religious denomination -- and thus perhaps putting into the weekly collection plate or paying school tuition, for example -- has been shrinking in recent decades. Many religious leaders are very worried the coronavirus shutdown and overall hit to Americans' wallets could cripple or shut down many houses of worship and other faith-based nonprofit groups.

Other prominent church-state watchers say the CARES Act isn't a connection of any kind between the government and religion and is more like a simple bank loan.

"I don't see that as any more of a government connection than an FDIC-insured bank account or a house of worship calling the local fire department," said Russell Moore, president of the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

