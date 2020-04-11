Super Quiz: Chicago

On which lake is the city located?
The NFL team is named the Chicago _.
Chicago is home for this former U.S. president.
The two Major League Baseball teams are the Chicago _ and the Chicago _.
For 36 years the Willis Tower was known by this name.
What is the main airport servicing Chicago?
One of the city's nicknames is "City of Big _."
The NHL team is named the Chicago _.
What major incident took place in Chicago in 1871?
ANSWERS
Lake Michigan
Bears
Barack Obama
Cubs, White Sox
Sears Tower
O'Hare International Airport
Shoulders
Blackhawks
Great Chicago Fire
