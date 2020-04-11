Threat of severe weather in Easter Sunday forecast

A rainy Easter weekend is forecast for much of waterlogged Arkansas with Sunday's weather potentially featuring a round of severe thunderstorms that could spawn large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma City already has issued a forecast that includes the state's southeastern quadrant as part of a large swath of the South under a moderate risk for severe weather Sunday.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the service's office in North Little Rock, said identifying a "moderate risk" of severe weather is rare to issue in a forecast two days out.

The last time similar guidance was issued was April 25, 2014, two days before the April 27 Vilonia/Mayflower tornadoes that claimed 13 lives, he said.

Another meteorologist, Dennis Cavanaugh, called Sunday's weather event a "potentially dangerous situation."

Mississippi and Alabama are "more under the gun" with the risk for severe weather, but "southeastern Arkansas we think is very close to where the maximum potential for tornadoes is going to be," Cooper said. "Not good news, not a good forecast, and not good that it's happening on Easter Sunday, either."

The weather system has been preceded by a mild couple of days with low humidity and temperatures staying below 70 degrees that was preceded by another storm system that spawned two tornadoes in northeast Arkansas that damaged or destroyed several homes and injured three people Wednesday.

Conditions will change today, spawned by the movement of a large upper-level disturbance system moving in from the southwestern United States.

"We're about to make a big transition," Cooper said.

The trough will bring warmer air and increasing humidity. By Sunday, some areas will see temperatures reach into the 80s that, coupled with the humidity, will create conditions for a severe weather outbreak, he said.

"We're pretty concerned about tornadoes in this one," Cooper said.

Even without the threat of severe weather, parts of the state face the threat of flooding. Two to three inches of rain are forecast for the southern part of Arkansas with 1 to 2 inches expected in the northern half, Cooper said.

This is on top of a year that already has seen above normal rainfall.

"Going forward with the system we have this weekend, that certainly could and probably will aggravate some of the flooding," he said. "The Ouachita River is one that we'll be having to watch closely as well as the lower White River basin."

Once the system leaves the state, cooler weather will return. Much cooler, according to Cavanaugh.

"A freeze is possible in the Ozark Mountains of northwest Monday morning," he said in an updated weather briefing Friday afternoon. "Temperatures will stay below average though the middle of the week, with mainly dry conditions.

"Some late night and early morning frost is possible in parts of northern Arkansas, especially Wednesday morning."

