Tools and Toys

Perfect Pod Eco Fill

What's to love: Save money using your own coffee and a reusable filter cup for K-cup compatible coffee makers.

What does it do: I've tried another brand of re-usable cups where you have to fit a tiny filter in a plastic holder, and try to fill with coffee. That works OK, but there are several things I like about this stainless-steel cup. First, is the durability and that it doesn't require a paper filter. It features what the company calls a "permanent micro-etched filter," which is basically tiny holes allowing the liquid coffee to flow through. Also, the lid is attached with a hinge so -- no lost lid. Lastly, the cup holds more ground coffee than the disposable cups -- allowing for a stronger brew. The cup sells for $15.99. More information including which coffee makers are compatible is available at perfectpod.com.

E-Z Scoop

What's to love: It's a scoop with a funnel, which makes filling reusable single-serve coffee even easier. You get the right amount every time and there's less mess.

What does it do: Also made by Perfect Pod, the scoop can be easily used with one hand. Simply scoop up some ground coffee, flip the funnel over the scoop and pour into the cup. The E-Z Scoop sells for $7.99.

-- Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 04/11/2020