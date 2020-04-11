UA transfer brings winning pedigree

Guard Jalen Tate (11), who averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season for Northern Kentucky, announced Friday he will join Arkansas as a graduate transfer next season. (AP/Michael Conroy)

Northern Kentucky guard Jalen Tate orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Friday, becoming the second graduate transfer to commit to the Razorbacks this month.

Tate and former New Mexico forward Vance Jackson will be eligible to play at Arkansas next season.

Tate, 6-6, 180 pounds, chose Arkansas over interest from Cincinnati, Ohio State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Gonzaga and others. The more than 14,000 Razorback fans in attendance for the Hogs' early season 66-60 victory over Northern Kentucky made a big impact on him.

"The opportunity to play in front of such a storied fan base ... first and foremost," said Tate, who missed the Arkansas game with a broken left hand. "It wasn't like a huge sellout crowd like you might see against UK or something like that, but it was definitely great that they came out like that in the middle of November."

Coach Eric Musselman, the roster and incoming prospects also influenced Tate's decision.

"Coach Muss, man, and the group of guys they have coming back and coming in was definitely a great fit for me," said Tate, who told Musselman about his decision Thursday night.

A native of Pickerington, Ohio, Tate averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing 30.2 minutes per game this season for the Norse. He missed eight games with the injured hand.

Tate is an excellent defender with the ability to guard the 1-3 positions. He was named to the Horizon League All-Defensive Team in 2018 and 2019. He also made the Horizon League All-Freshman Team.

"I take a lot of pride on that side of the ball," he said. "I feel like it impacts winning the most, and that's what I'm about. Winning championships. I haven't had a year yet where I haven't won one. I hope we can have that kind of success going forward."

Tate played on four Northern Kentucky teams that won either the regular-season, tournament title or both in the Horizon League. He scored 23 points in the semifinals on March 9, then scored 14 points as the Norse beat Illinois-Chicago 71-62 on March 10 for their second consecutive Horizon tournament championship.

His game is said to be similar to Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, who played for Musselman when he was at Nevada. Martin is known as an athletic defender who also has the ability to score.

Tate's father, Jermaine Tate, played for Ohio State and Cincinnati before having a 13-year professional career overseas. His brother, Jae'sean, was a forward for Ohio State from 2014-18.

Musselman has been active recruiting transfers since he was hired as Arkansas' coach last year. He added transfers Abayomi Iyiola, Connor Vanover and JD Notae, along with graduate transfers Jimmy Whitt and Jeantal Cylla before his first season in Fayetteville.

