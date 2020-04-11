U.S. to help Mexico in oil pact

Motorists wait for gasoline Friday in Detroit. The price of crude is down more than 50% since January, dropping prices at the pump but hitting the budgets of oil-producing countries. (AP/Paul Sancya)

In a twist to talks to reduce global oil production, President Donald Trump suggested output cuts that American producers have only started making to weather a dramatic price crash could be counted toward Mexico’s share of the pact.

After Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the U.S. will help cover 250,000 to 300,000 barrels a day of production cuts that his country is not able to make as part of a sweeping accord with the so-called OPEC-plus group, Trump corroborated that by referring to cuts “which have already been made.”

He acknowledged that other nations may not support the arrangement. OPECplus comprises the 14 members of OPEC and 10 allied nations led by Russia.

“We are trying to get Mexico, as the expression goes, over the barrel,” Trump said in a White House news conference Friday. He said Mexico had agreed to reduce its production by 100,000 barrels per day; OPEC and Russia had sought a 400,000-barrel cut from the country.

The deal, a Saudi Arabia-led attempt to rescue the oil industry from the economic shock of the coronavirus crisis, was marked by setbacks after OPEC-plus member Mexico balked and top producers outside the group followed the U.S. in limiting their contribution to naturally occurring cuts. The group had sought to get other countries to commit to at least 5 million barrels a day of reductions while they slashed 10 million.

Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for the second day in a row, after speaking with Lopez Obrador on Thursday. The Mexican president said he had reached a deal with Trump for Mexico to sign onto OPEC-plus production cuts. It’s unclear whether other nations have endorsed any such deal.

“We’d make up the difference,” he told a White House briefing, then immediately added, “Now, the U.S. production has already been cut.”

Trump, who wants to help prop up the price of oil for American producers, had previously told the Saudis and Russians that they would have to accept market-driven reductions in U.S. output in place of the formal quotas they preferred. And, with much grumbling in Moscow, they seemed to be prepared to do so.

On Friday morning, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told a meeting of the G-20 nations that U.S. production would decline by between 2 million and 3 million barrels a day by the end of the year.

That’s about the level that Moscow and Riyadh were looking for as they sought to enlist nations outside OPECplus to bring the total cuts to 15 million barrels a day worldwide.

“In speaking with the president, they have a limit; the OPEC nations have agreed to a different limit, a reduction of about 23%,” Trump said. “So what I thought I would do — I don’t know if it’s going to be acceptable, we’ll find out — the United States will help Mexico along and they’ll reimburse us sometime at a later date when they’re prepared to do so.”

Trump later said he had “agreed to pick up some of the slack” for Mexico. This would be done by “cutting some U.S. production,” which was already happening in any case since the U.S. is a “market-driven economy,” he told reporters.

Altogether, the agreements could cut production by 15 million barrels a day from May through June, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on state TV channel Rossiya-24. That’s about 15% of world production. Such a move would be unprecedented both in its size and the number of participating countries, many of whom have long been bitter rivals in the energy industry.

The price of crude is down more than 50% since the start of the year, and while that helps consumers and energy-hungry businesses, it is below the cost of production for many countries and companies. That has strained the budgets of oil-producing nations, many of which are developing economies, and it has pushed private companies in the U.S. toward bankruptcy.

The shale boom has turned the U.S. into the largest oil producer. Last week, the country’s production fell by 600,000 barrels a day from a near-record 13 million.

Analysts warn that even the proposed cuts may not be enough to offset the loss in demand over the longer term, as the coronavirus pandemic has decimated demand for energy around the world.

“Covid-19 is an unseen beast that seems to be impacting everything in its path,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said. “There is a grisly shadow hanging over all of us. We do not want this shadow to envelop us. It will have a crushing and long-term impact on the entire industry.”

The oil market was already oversupplied when Russia and OPEC failed to agree on output cuts in early March. Analysts say Russia refused to back even a moderate cut because it would have served to help U.S. energy companies that were pumping at full capacity. Stalling would hurt American shale-oil producers and protect market share.

Russia’s move enraged Saudi Arabia, which not only said it would not cut production on its own but said it would increase output instead and reduce its selling prices in what became effectively a global pricing war.

In the time since, prices have collapsed as the coronavirus has largely halted global travel. International benchmark Brent crude was around $32 a barrel as of Friday, while the U.S. benchmark West Texas crude closed under $23.

Mexico is the world’s 12th-largest producer of oil, and it has hedged much of its 2020 output — that is, agreed ahead of time to a set price, reportedly about $49 a barrel. That practically eradicates any incentive Mexico might have to go along with production cuts this year.

“Everything would suggest that Trump’s ‘promise’ to cut oil production for Mexico is a lot of hot air,” tweeted Gregory Brew, a historian of the oil business. “He has done nothing to indicate he supports taking direct action to rein in U.S. production.”

“Will the Saudis and the other #OPEC-plus members swallow the toad after Trump’s comments on #Mexico?” tweeted Giovanni Staunovo, an oil analyst at UBS in Switzerland.

Lopez Obrador told journalists Friday that in their phone call the night before, Trump began to read off the names of all the countries that had accepted the deal in a meeting of the OPECplus nations Thursday. And then he asked why Mexico had not.

“I made a proposal that fortunately he accepted, which is that they [the United States] would compensate,” Lopez Obrador said. “When I said that we couldn’t do more than 100,000 [barrels a day], he very generously said they could help with the extra 250,000, they could handle that, and I thank him for that.”

Information for this article was contributed by Jordan Fabian, Josh Wingrove and Stephen Cunningham of Bloomberg News; by Will Englund, Mary Beth Sheridan and Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post; and by Jon Gambrell, Daria Litvinova,Vladimir Isachenkov, Cathy Bussewitz,Aya Batrawy and Christopher Sherman of The Associated Press.

