Virus mutes Good Friday services

Victor Hugo Morales Casanova arrives Friday in Mexico City to visit Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, though the main area of the church is closed to the public. More photos at arkansasonline.com/411vatican/ (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

JERUSALEM -- Christians commemorated Jesus' crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Italy, where the virus has killed more than 18,800 people, Pope Francis led a Good Friday ceremony in St. Peter's Square instead of presiding over the Way of the Cross procession that evokes Jesus suffering on his way to be crucified.

Nurses and doctors wearing their white hospital coats joined a torch-lit procession in the square, which couldn't be held at Rome's Colosseum as tradition holds because of Italy's lockdown.

During the evening service inside the basilica, which was closed to the public, Francis listened to the papal preacher say the covid-19 pandemic has aroused people's awareness to the danger of thinking themselves all-powerful. The Rev. Raniero Cantalamessa said "it took merely the smallest and most formless element of nature, a virus, to remind us that we are mortal."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In ordinary times, tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world retrace Jesus' steps in the Holy Week leading up to Easter. But this year, flights are grounded and religious sites in the Holy Land are closed as authorities try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Inside Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the chanting of a small group of clerics echoed faintly through the heavy wooden doors as a few people stopped and kneeled outside to pray. The centuries-old church, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, is usually packed with pilgrims and tourists.

Later, four monks in brown robes and blue surgical masks prayed at the stations of the cross along the Via Dolorosa, the ancient route through the Old City where Jesus is believed to have carried the cross before his execution at the hands of the Romans. It runs past dozens of souvenir shops, cafes and hostels, nearly all of which were closed.

James Joseph, a Christian pilgrim from Detroit dubbed "the Jesus guy" because he wears robes and goes about barefoot, lives near the Church of the Holy Sepulcher year-round. On Friday morning, he had the plaza outside to himself. He said Good Friday has special meaning this year.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/411vatican/]

"The crucifixion is the saddest thing possible, and he felt what we feel right now," he said. "But thanks be to God. ... He rose from the dead and changed the world on Easter."

In the United States, the Good Friday fast typically observed by Catholics was taken up by some in other denominations as a means to connect more deeply with their faith during difficult times.

"The savior himself declared that certain things go not out but by prayer and fasting," said Russell Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as he called for a worldwide day of fasting and prayer to help bring relief from the pandemic.

Members of the Utah-based faith widely known as the Mormon church normally fast one day a month in a practice they believe prepares people to receive God's blessings. They do it more often in times of crisis.

Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, held a national prayer that was streamed online.

"God gave his own son for us, so we know that he will deliver us from this evil of the coronavirus," Gomez said.

President Donald Trump participated in a pre-Easter blessing at the White House alongside Maryland-based Pentecostal Bishop Harry Jackson, who prayed for "this plague to pass over."

The virus has killed more than 101,700 people worldwide, according to data gathered Friday by Johns Hopkins University.

In Spain, where the disease has claimed about 16,000 lives as of Friday, there were no festivities. Many churches held services online instead.

In Paris, a ceremony closed to the public was held in the charred and gutted interior of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was nearly destroyed by fire a year ago.

One American archbishop, Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, took to the skies in a gesture of devotion.

Aymond, who himself has recovered from the coronavirus, flew over the city in a World War II-era biplane and took with him holy water from the Jordan River where Christ was baptized to sprinkle over the city, and the Eucharist, to bless those the afflicted by the virus as well as first responders.

Information for this article was contributed by Frances D'Emilio, Sergio Rodrigo, John Leicester, Jim Gomez, Vanessa Gera, Darlene Superville, Travis Loller and Brady McCombs of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/11/2020