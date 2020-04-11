Worldwide, virus deaths pass 100,000

Masked pedestrians walk dogs Friday on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, where the coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives. (AP/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK -- The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past the 100,000 mark Friday as the epidemic in the U.S. cut a widening path through not just New York City but the entire three-state metropolitan area of 20 million people.

In the bedroom communities across the Hudson River in New Jersey, to the east on Long Island and north to Connecticut, officials were recording some of the worst outbreaks in the country, even as public-health authorities expressed optimism that the pace of infections appeared to be slowing.

As of Friday, the New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation's more than 18,000 deaths, with other hot spots in places such as Detroit, Louisiana and Washington, D.C.

"I understand intellectually why it's happening," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, where deaths rose by 777, to more than 7,800. "It doesn't make it any easier to accept."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

But New York officials also said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalizations were slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week. Cuomo said that if the trend holds, New York might not need the overflow field hospitals that officials have been scrambling to build.

New Jersey's outbreaks began with the state's first confirmed infection, in a man who commuted between New York and his Fort Lee apartment. The virus is now in all 21 New Jersey counties.

Some suburbs had an infection rate even higher than New York City's, including Rockland County, where the rate was double.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections reached about 1.7 million, as tallied by Johns Hopkins University.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGMo5gZR070]

The U.S. is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest number of dead, though the true figures on infections and lives lost around the world are believed be much higher because of limited testing, government cover-ups and different counting practices.

In places such as New York, Italy and Spain, for example, many victims who died outside a hospital, whether in a house or a nursing home, have not been included in the count.

With Christians around the world heading into Easter weekend, health officials and religious leaders alike urged people to stay home. Authorities in Europe put up roadblocks, used helicopters and drones, and cited drivers who had no good reason to be out.

SPAIN TO LOOSEN UP

For several days, two of the globe's other worst-hit places, Italy and Spain, reported that new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been leveling off even as the daily death tolls remain high.

Spain recorded 605 more deaths Friday, its lowest figure in more than two weeks, raising its overall toll to more than 16,000. Italy reported 570 additional deaths for a total of more than 18,800.

With some signs of hope emerging, questions intensified about when restrictions might be loosened. Spain said factories and construction sites could resume work Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed. In Italy, there were pleas to restart manufacturing.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that easing restrictions prematurely could "lead to a deadly resurgence."

Italy, Ireland and Greece were among the countries extending lockdown orders into May.

As the threat receded in some places, it increased elsewhere.

In the U.S., Michigan announced 205 new deaths Friday, its highest daily total, up from 117 a day earlier. In Europe, Britain recorded 980 new deaths, likewise a one-day high, for around 9,000 dead in all.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained hospitalized with the virus but was out of intensive care. His father, Stanley Johnson, said the prime minister needs to "rest up" before returning to work.

In Russia, Moscow reported 1,124 new cases of confirmed coronavirus infections Friday, raising the total in the city to 7,822.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/411virus/]

Warning that the outbreak in the capital was far from reaching its peak, Anastasia Rakova, a deputy mayor responsible for health, said the number of people hospitalized in Moscow with the illness related to the virus had more than doubled over the past week to 6,500. Nearly half of those infected are under the age of 45.

In other news, French authorities reported 43 cases of heart incidents tied to using hydroxychloroquine as interest mounts for using the malaria drug to treat coronavirus cases. The U.S. has stockpiled as many as 29 million doses and President Donald Trump touts the drug as a possible "game changer."

The French drug safety agency ANSM said four of the patients died since March 27 while in total, 82 serious adverse reactions were found from experimental treatments, split between hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir-ritonavir.

President Emmanuel Macron flew to Marseille on Thursday to visit the clinic where uncontrolled studies by a doctor named Didier Raoult have propelled the 65-year-old malaria drug to international fame. Macron's advisers said his trip was not an endorsement.

'LOOKING AT A DATE'

Though Trump insisted he would not lift restrictions until it's safe, he announced an "Opening our Country" task force and said, "I want to get it open as soon as possible."

Asked during his daily briefing Friday if he thought that Americans would have to choose between going back to work and staying healthy, Trump said that he thought they could do both. "We're looking at a date," he said. "We hope we're going to be able to fulfill a certain date. But we're not doing anything until we know that this country is going to be healthy. We don't want to go back and start doing it over again."

When Trump was later asked if he wanted to ease the social-distancing guidelines as soon as May 1, as some have reported, Trump said that he wanted to reopen the country as soon as possible but that "the facts are going to determine what we do."

He said that he would listen to his health experts if they warn him that that would be too soon. "I listen to them about everything," he said. "I think they are actually surprised."

"There are two sides," added Trump, who at one point had wanted to reopen the country by Easter. "I understand the other side of the argument very well. Because I look at both sides of an argument. I'm listening to them carefully, though." But he also said that he would be convening another task force, including business leaders and doctors, to consider the question of when to reopen the country.

While bemoaning the death numbers as "so horrible," Trump said "tremendous progress" is being made."

"In the midst of grief and pain, we're seeing clear signs that our aggressive strategy is saving countless lives," he said, pointing to models that are now forecasting far fewer U.S. deaths than had originally been predicted.

Health experts have warned, however, that if the country rolls back restrictions too quickly, case levels could once again begin to soar, especially without widespread testing to determine who might be a carrier of the virus.

While the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, for some, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. And research has shown that people can be highly infectious even if they are not displaying symptoms.

FRESH PROJECTIONS

Stay-at-home orders, school closures and social distancing greatly reduce infections of the coronavirus, but lifting those restrictions after just 30 days will lead to a dramatic infection spike this summer and death tolls that would rival doing nothing, government projections indicate.

The projections obtained by The New York Times come from the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services. The models use three scenarios. The first has policymakers doing nothing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The second, labeled "steady state," assumes schools remain closed until summer, 25% of Americans telework from home, and some social distancing continues. The third scenario includes a 30-day shelter in place on top of those "steady state" restrictions.

The documents, dated Thursday, contain no dates for when shelter-in-place orders were delivered nor do they contain specific dates for when spikes would hit.

The government's conclusions are sobering. Without any mitigation, the death toll from coronavirus could have reached 300,000. But if the administration lifts the 30-day stay-at-home orders, the death total is estimated to reach 200,000, even if schools remain closed until summer, 25% of the country continues to work from home, and some social distancing continues.

If nothing was done, infection rates would top out at 195 million Americans, and 965,000 people would require intensive hospital care, according to the projections' "best guess." But with a 30-day shelter-in-place and other measures, infections would still reach 160 million and 740,000 would need intensive care.

At the briefing Friday at the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that while he had not seen those projections, he assumed that whenever the restrictions are lifted, there would be an increase in cases, which would heighten the need to be able to identity them, isolate them and trace them.

"When we decide at a proper time when we're going to be relaxing some of the restrictions, there's no doubt that you're going to see cases," he said. "I would be so surprised if we did not see cases. The question is how you respond to them."

SURGEON GENERAL'S PLEA

Of the victims whose demographic data was provided by officials -- nearly 3,300 of the nation's deaths thus far -- about 42% were black, according to an Associated Press analysis. Black Americans account for roughly 21% of the population in those places. Black adults suffer from higher rates of underlying health conditions like obesity, diabetes and asthma, which put them at higher risk for severe complications.

To that end, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams made a plea Friday to minority-group communities to follow social-distancing guidelines -- if not for themselves, then for their family members.

"Do it for your abuela. Do it for your granddaddy. Do it for your Big Mama. Do it for your Pop Pop," he said, adding that they should also avoid alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs.

"We need you to understand, especially in communities of color, we need you to step up and help stop the spread so that we can protect those who are most vulnerable," he said.

Asked whether his comments could be deemed offensive for viewers, Adams, who is black, said that was not his intention.

"That's the language that we use and that I use," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Sedensky, Mike Catalini, Jim Mustian, Jill Colvin, Darlene Superville and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; by Andrew Higgins of The New York Times; and by Bloomberg News.

Two priests pray during the Passion of Christ Mass on Good Friday at Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, Italy, which is near a region that was hit hard by the coronavirus. (AP/Antonio Calanni)

Health workers mourn Friday during a memorial at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, for a co-worker who died of the coronavirus infection. (AP/Manu Fernandez)

A Section on 04/11/2020