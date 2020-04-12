Afternoon music hits right notes

It's 4 p.m. on April 8 and 91-year-old Frances Tice has stepped out onto the front porch of her home in North Little Rock's Park Hill neighborhood.

It's quiet, but a few people have gone outside on this sunny, summerlike day and are watching Tice.

She arranges sheets of paper on a music stand, then raises her trumpet and starts to play.

Old-time gospel songs come from her horn -- "Learning to Lean," "What a Friend We Have in Jesus, "Because He Lives."

They are slow and thoughtful, played with care and tenderness.

"Since this is Holy Week, I'm going to play 'Were You There,'" she tells the small gathering of properly socially distanced neighbors and friends that include a young couple leaning against a car next door and a large, bearded man wearing a leather vest who has parked his three-wheeled motorcycle in the street.

Other songs in this brief afternoon concert include "Rock of Ages" and "Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross," the latter is "an old camp meeting song," Tice says.

"Thank you," yells a friend of Tice's from the passenger seat of a Toyota Prius parked in front of the house.

We have a buddy who is a neighbor of Tice, and he told us about the soothing music that had been coming most afternoons from the lady across the street.

"'Precious Lord, Take My Hand,' nearly made me cry today," he said in a note. "Don't know why. It's just a great 5-10 minutes in these days of isolation."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnc5GFhl30]

Watching Tice play her trumpet in the afternoon for her neighbors is sort of like seeing those videos of homebound Italians singing arias from their balconies, or of people outside their homes howling like wolves in the evenings. It may seem odd at first, but it becomes a comforting connection with others and a respite from the heaviness of these times.

Tice has short, gray hair and looks much younger than her 91 years as she answers a few questions, from a safe distance, of course, after playing Wednesday.

She's been giving these performances "since about the second or third day that the coronavirus hit us," she says. "People were starting to stay in, and I knew my neighbors were probably all at home. It was a real long day, and I just thought that I would come out on the porch and play some hymns."

She manages to play most afternoons at 4.

"Every once in a while I take a day off to rest, but most of the time I play every day."

It makes her feel good, she says, and she plans to continue.

"I'm gonna keep on as long as this stay-at-home idea is prevalent. I guess the schools are going to stay closed, and most people will be staying home, so I'll keep playing as long as people seem to enjoy it."

