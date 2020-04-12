Health Care Notebook

Suicide rates rise

35% over 19 years

Suicide rates in the U.S. grew 35% from 1999 through 2018, according to a new National Center for Health Statistics analysis released last week.

Additionally, suicides in rural counties far outpaced those in urban areas in 2018, according to the report.

For women, the suicide rate in rural areas was 8.2 per 100,000, compared with 5.1 in urban areas.

The suicide rate among urban and rural men was more than three times that of women, at 18.3 in cities and 31 per 100,000 in rural areas.

CHI St. Vincent

sets virtual visits

CHI St. Vincent has launched "virtual visit" telemedicine services for patients in Arkansas.

The visits allow a patient to see their doctor without going to an office setting, a news release said.

Visits can be scheduled through the organization's primary-care and specialty providers -- CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute and CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic.

Existing and new patients can schedule appointments.

Autism diagnoses

up in state for '16

Autism spectrum disorder is becoming more common in Arkansas' 8-year-olds, according to a new report.

An estimated 1 in 66 children in the state had the disorder in 2016, data released through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

That's an uptick from 2014 numbers, which showed the diagnosis in 1 in 77 children in the state.

Data was gathered by the Autism and Developmental Disorders Monitoring program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Dr. Maya Lopez, a UAMS pediatrics professor, said some of the increase might be attributed to improvements in testing and treatment.

Nationally, the CDC found that 1 in 54 of 8-year-olds had the nervous-system disorder in 2016.

It's diagnosed more frequently in white children than in black or Hispanic kids.

Autism spectrum disorder can affect speech, social skills and behavior.

