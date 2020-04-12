Bad weather threatens Deep South

FILE- In this April 29, 2014 file image taken from video, people enter a community storm shelter during a tornado watch in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, Tornado Alley residents are facing a difficult question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The threat of strong tornadoes and other damaging weather on Easter posed a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is considered likely today from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham and Jackson, Miss., the Storm Prediction Center said.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson told residents to brace for the possibility of long-lasting tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and tennis ball-size hail through this evening. Waves of storms with occasional lulls could continue into early Monday, with as much as 3 inches of rain possible.

"This could be one of our bigger events we've had in a long time around here. Take this seriously," weather service forecaster Gary Goggins said in a public briefing broadcast on Facebook live from the agency's Birmingham-area office Saturday.

Already, the Storm Prediction Center has taken the unusual step of declaring a "moderate risk" of severe weather for portions of the Deep South today. That's a level 4 out of 5 on their severe weather scale, highlighting the potential for damaging winds and long-track tornadoes.

Seeking protection from violent weather during the pandemic could present a challenge for some people.

With many churches having ended traditional, indoor services because of the viral outbreak, congregations planned to hold online services or drive-in worship where people sit in vehicles, which are a bad place to be during a tornado. Some churches announced they were moving up Easter drive-in service to Saturday afternoon because of the threat.

Community storm shelters presented another problem.

Although forecasters and the Alabama Department of Public Health advised people to seek protection in public storm shelters if faced with the possibility of twisters, some communities, citing covid-19, waffled on whether to open shelters today.

In a video message posted on the town's Facebook page Friday, Alexander City Mayor Thomas Spraggins said residents of the central Alabama town needed to find a safe place on their own since public buildings wouldn't be open as shelters.

However, a statement from the city's police department Saturday said shelters would be opened after all, with temperature checks performed and gloves and masks being provided to anyone entering.

The initial decision against opening shelters was at odds with a message from Gov. Kay Ivey.

"Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise," Ivey said in a statement Saturday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency sent a tweet Saturday saying shelters would open. It encouraged residents entering one to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and stay 6 feet apart.

The American Meteorological Society is seeking to prevent people from avoiding tornado shelters due to coronavirus fears.

"Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado," the group said in a statement released Thursday. "If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention."

The advice echoes a March statement from the National Weather Service and the Alabama Department of Public Health: "Your first priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado."

They noted that individuals in the path of an approaching storm were far more likely to be affected by a tornado than by the virus.

The meteorologists stopped short of encouraging emergency managers to open shelters, however, saying the group "respects that those decisions need to be made on the local and regional level."

"If you cannot take refuge in your home, discuss sheltering with neighbors, friends, or family," the group urged. But if you live in a home without a basement or on-site structure, you may be forced to shelter elsewhere, it said.

"If your community has shelters, verify now which will be open and operating during the pandemic," the group wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Jay Reeves of The Associated Press; and by Matthew Cappucci of The Washington Post.

