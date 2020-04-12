Easter celebration once a hallmark event in Hot Springs

An undated photograph shows part of the pageantry and the crowd at the Easter Sunrise Service on Hot Springs Mountain. - Photo courtesy of the Garland County Historical Society

As local Easter celebrations turn to videoconferencing technology and drive-in worship because of the coronavirus pandemic today, it's worth reflecting on an earlier holiday tradition that survived wartime and foul weather to become one of the most beloved events in Hot Springs history.

Liz Robbins, the executive director of the Garland County Historical Society, recently gathered news clippings and historical documents about the origins of the famed Hot Springs Easter Sunrise Service that was held for more than 40 years on top of Hot Springs Mountain, portraying in song and pageantry the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Founded by Elizabeth Bowe Sims, the event was first held at dawn in 1935, featuring 50 white-robed choristers filing down the winding mountain trail to a stage for a "tribute to the Resurrection" in song, pageantry and narration, according to a history written by Rinda Durwood and information taken from the files of Alta Smith, as furnished by Neva Gauthier of the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The pageant, created by Sims, a noted Hot Springs musician and director of the Hot Springs High School Music Department, was attended by some 300 persons, according to the written history.

By the 15th annual event in 1949, attendance reached 5,000 persons; 900 cars were counted from 29 different states.

A tableau during the 1937 Easter Sunrise Service featured Jeanne Pamplin, Mary Dye Rector, and LaVaughn Smith. - Photo is courtesy of the Garland County Historical Society

Like the pandemic's impact on Easter today, the sunrise service also had to adapt to changing conditions, especially during World War II. In 1943, due to restrictions on automobiles, the location was changed to the base of Hot Springs Mountain. What had been a mixed choir was now composed exclusively of women. Attendance was placed at around 2,000.

In 1944, during inclement weather, only around 300 persons attended the annual service. In 1945, the Army Station held the service on Arlington Lawn, led by Chaplain John L. Dodge, chief chaplain of the Redistribution Station, and Chaplain Harry T. Strong of the Army-Navy General Hospital.

According to the Historical Society's yearly publication The Record, Sims was inspired to create the pageant after the success of another event, the Christmas Eve carol services. The idea of the sunrise service was to allow worshippers to see the early rays of the sun in the valley below the mountain.

Called "The Festival of the Resurrection," the first event in 1935 featured a total cast of 100. The site of the performance was later changed to the lower slope with the singers facing the spectators, who could face the rising sun.

Mrs. D.O. Sims directed the services from 1935-66, then Dora Jane Ellis continued directing when the singers were from her music classes at National Park Community College

"The 46th annual Easter Sunrise Service, held in 1980, was dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Bowe Sims. The eulogy was written by a former student of Mrs. Sims," according to The Record account.