Hope, a baby giraffe, is shown with mother Sue Ellen at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans. (AP/Audubon Nature Institute/Jonathan Vogel)

Giraffe born amid pandemic called Hope

NEW ORLEANS -- The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans has welcomed a new resident, a baby giraffe named Hope.

Sue Ellen, a middle-aged giraffe at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, gave birth Monday, according to a Friday news release.

Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said Hope was the perfect name for the calf, especially as New Orleans has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

"What name could be more fitting than 'Hope' in these challenging times?" Forman said. "Hope is what has sustained our community through seemingly insurmountable crises in the past and what we must hold onto as we continue on in the coming days and weeks. May we all take comfort in the reminder that, even in the darkest of days, life continues, undaunted."

Species Survival Center curator Michelle Hatwood said the staff had known the calf was on the way for 15 months but said it can be tough to pinpoint a likely delivery date for giraffes.

The calf was born 6-feet tall, weighing in at 189 pounds.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in Louisiana, the Audubon Nature Institute has been forced to close its facilities to the public. It's asking federal officials for assistance in providing funds to larger nonprofits like zoos and aquariums.

$14M to help preserve civil-rights sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Southern states that once were the epicenter of the civil-rights struggle will receive the largest share of federal grant money meant to preserve sites linked to the movement.

The National Park Service, in an announcement last week, said more than $14 million will go to 51 projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Alabama will receive the largest amount of any state, $3.5 million. Most of the money will go to repair and restore black churches, including Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a Ku Klux Klan bombing. The downtown congregation will receive $500,000, the maximum amount.

Combined with Alabama, Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina will receive a total of $6 million of the money, which the agency said comes from offshore federal oil leases.

"These grants will fund important projects that document, interpret, and preserve sites that tell the stories of the African American experience in the pursuit of civil rights," David Vela, deputy director of the National Park Service, said in a statement.

In Georgia, nearly $500,000 will go to rehabilitate the Americus Colored Hospital, which Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., said was the only Southern medical facility where black health care workers could treat people of their own race from 1923 until 1953.

Court weighs in on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal appeals court Friday partially rescinded a lower-court order that had largely blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

By a 2-1 vote, the three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld enforcement of an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that includes abortion among nonessential medical procedures banned during the state of emergency.

However, the appeals court allowed the procedure to go ahead if delays would place the pregnancy beyond the 22-week state cutoff for abortions.

The ruling was agreed to by Judges Jennifer Walker Elrod, an appointee of President George W. Bush, and Kyle Duncan, an appointee of President Donald Trump. Judge James Dennis, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, dissented and opposed any stay of the lower-court order.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin had blocked the total ban in Abbott's executive order two weeks ago, but the appeals court overturned that order when the state appealed. Planned Parenthood and other women's clinics then asked the Austin judge to allow nonsurgical abortions by medication or abortions if delay would take a pregnancy beyond the 22-week state legal barrier. Yeakel granted that request Thursday, but the state appealed immediately again.

Abbott's original March 22 order was to expire April 21 but can be extended.

Deportation blocks to draw sanctions

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump plans to impose sanctions on countries that block the deportation of their citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memorandum published Friday evening, Trump ordered the Homeland Security secretary to notify the State Department if any country's government "denies or unreasonably delays" accepting their citizens.

The State Department should then adopt and initiate a plan to impose visa sanctions within seven days.

Countries that refuse to take back their citizens or delay their return create "unacceptable public health risks for Americans," according to the memo.

The order applies until the end of 2020 and is not limited to particular countries.

A Section on 04/12/2020