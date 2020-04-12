Gravette picks Springdale's Childress as superintendent

The Gravette School Board voted unanimously Thursday to hire Maribel Childress as the district's next superintendent.

Childress is assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and innovation for pre-kindergarten through grade 5 for the Springdale School District. She was an elementary school principal in Springdale for 20 years before being promoted last year.

Gravette’s recent superintendents Richard Page, 2012 - present

Andrea Kelly, 2008 - 2012

Curtis Spann, 2005 - 2008

LeRoy Ortman, 1995 - 2005 Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Gravette faculty, staff and community members provided input on what they wanted in their next superintendent. They sought a visionary leader who shares the values of the community and is driven to improve student achievement, said board President Heather Finley.

Childress is a "strong match" with those characteristics, Finley said.

Childress, 51, will become Gravette's fifth superintendent in the past 25 years when she begins the job July 1. She will replace Richard Page, who is resigning at the end of this school year after eight years on the job.

The board agreed to give Childress a two-year contract at $135,000 per year, Finley said. She earns $129,367 in her current position.

Childress earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Louisiana Tech University. She received an educational specialist degree in 2000 from the University of Arkansas.

She was Arkansas Elementary Principal of the Year in 2008 and earned Arkansas master principal designation in 2010, according to the Springdale School District.

The Gravette School District has about 1,900 students. Childress and her family have lived in the Gravette district for six years. She and her husband, Dan, have four children, one of whom graduated from Gravette High School, one who's a senior there and one who's a sophomore. Dan Childress is a former teacher and coach in Gravette.

"We have gotten to know the community, and the boys and my husband had great experiences with the Gravette School District," Maribel Childress said.

She spent 24 years working for the Springdale district and was not looking to leave, but the Gravette opportunity was one she couldn't pass up, she said.

"I just love Springdale with all my heart," she said. "I'm fortunate that throughout my career I was surrounded by the most amazing educators, all of whom I have learned so much from that I will take into this new role."

Twenty-seven people applied for the position. The board chose Childress after interviewing her and four other candidates last week.

The other four finalists were Christopher Goodin, principal of Barton High School; Bryan Pruitt, superintendent of the Eureka Springs School District; Rebecca Sears, Gravette's assistant superintendent; and Zane Vanderpool, principal of Gravette's Duffy Elementary School.

Springdale Superintendent Jim Rollins said Gravette made a terrific decision in hiring Childress, whom he called "one of the great young administrators in our state." She has had a career of distinction as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, he said.

"I'm elated this opportunity is available to her, and I can only think of the great service she will provide to the children and the staff she will have the privilege of leading," Rollins said.

Rollins himself might be leaving the Springdale district this summer. The Northwest Technical Institute board announced March 10 that it intended to hire Rollins as president, though he and the board have not yet signed a contract.

Rollins has been Springdale's superintendent since 1982. He said he is continuing to learn about the Northwest Technical opportunity, but in the meantime he is "absolutely committed" to his current job.

"These are very challenging times for all concerned. I am very focused on my work here," he said.

