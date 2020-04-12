Little Rock notebook

Housing authority

to close for cleaning

Little Rock's public housing authority will close its offices each Tuesday and Thursday for deep cleaning during the covid-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

The lobby of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance headquarters at 100 S. Arch Street will remain open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to receive drop-off communications, the agency said in a news release.

Staff will be accessible all week by phone at (501) 373-8222 and via email at customerservice@mhapha.org.

Individuals who are unable to mail or electronically transmit documents may bring them to the lobby three days a week and leave them in the designated bins. A limited number of staff members will be available to answer questions.

Deferments sought

on tax payments

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has received 10 applications for tax payment deferments, officials said at a special meeting Friday.

The bureau is offering flexibility to permittees in the Advertising and Promotion Commission tax remittance process because of the strain the covid-19 pandemic has put on the tourism industry, particularly on revenues at local hotels and restaurants.

As of Friday, the bureau had received eight applications for deferment for February, two of which were from hotels.

The bureau had also received two applications for deferment for March, neither of which were from hotels.

The deferred revenue totals $29,121.

Three hotels in the city did not remit their Advertising and Promotion Commission tax collections or apply for deferment.

Friday's special meeting of the Advertising and Promotion Commission was called so that commissioners could formally approve the applications. They did so unanimously.

The commission levies a 2% hotel, motel and restaurant tax on establishments in the city; the tax funds the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

