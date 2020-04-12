• Michel Aupetit, the archbishop of Paris, who led a Good Friday ceremony in the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral, said the 40 minutes of prayer, music and readings in the French landmark showed that "life is still here" amid the coronavirus pandemic that's "spreading death and paralyzing us."

• Olive Veronesi, a 93-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman, has had people reach out to help after an image of her posing with a dry erase board that read "I need more beer!!" while holding a can of Coors Light was seen by more than 1 million people on Facebook.

• Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governor who resigned two years ago while facing accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair, announced with his wife, Sheena, that the couple are divorcing.

• Cesa Ollague, a lieutenant with the Kern County, Calif., sheriff's office, said a party being held at a Bakersfield apartment complex despite the state's stay-at-home order "came to a bad end" when six people were injured in a shooting.

• Alfreda Fluker, 39, a Birmingham, Ala., police detective, was arrested in the killing of Kanisha Fuller, who was found shot in the police vehicle of a male detective in what Police Chief Patrick Smith described as a "love triangle gone wrong."

• Viktor Ignatenko, the ombudsman in the Irkutsk region of Russia, said an inmate was found dead at a Siberian maximum-security prison colony in Angarsk, where a fire that started amid unrest between prisoners and guards destroyed several buildings.

• Daniel Hall, 29, faces charges including criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance after police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed outside a hospital in Cortlandt, N.Y.

• Katerina Brudnaya-Chelyadinova, a Russian woman who co-founded a group that has been re-creating works of art while stuck at home and then posting them on social media, said that "if this can bring happiness to someone, somewhere on the opposite side of the world, then all of this isn't for nothing."

• Maryati Dimursi, a businesswoman in Depok, Indonesia, designed a hazardous-materials suit and is working with other businesses to provide hundreds of the suits to hospitals for free after learning that workers did not have the protective gear they needed to treat covid-19 patients.

