Jail notes 28% drop in inmate population

HOT SPRINGS -- An inmate population that had strained operational capacity at the Garland County jail for close to two years has trailed off significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jail officials said last week that fewer arrests and the suspension of in-person court proceedings are behind the 28% drop in population since early March. Average daily population reports showed an inmate count of 311 Tuesday, falling from 413 on March 9 and 430 on Feb. 24.

The 322 average daily count through the first week of April was a 16% drop compared with the daily average for March. Average monthly counts last year were regularly more than 400.

The decline in bookings coincided with the state Supreme Court's order suspending in-person court proceedings beginning March 18. The high court earlier this month extended the suspension through May 1. Many of the jail's misdemeanor bookings come from failures to appear in Garland County District Court and noncompliance with the court's orders.

In November, the jail opened a second housing area for women, and last month $441,935 was appropriated from the jail fund to open a new unit, the F-unit, for male inmates. The appropriation included salary and benefits for six new jail deputy positions.

Opening the 64-bed F-unit would expand the 168,000-square-foot jail to its 499-bed design capacity, but the sudden drop in prisoners has made the expansion less urgent. Jail officials said last week that there's no timeline for expanding the jail to its full capacity.

Procedures for screening entrants for covid-19 symptoms or risk factors are in place, officials said.

"A COVID-19 questionnaire has been implemented to review contact history, travel history and health history to include temperature check," the jail said in an email response. "If someone has a questionable temperature, they may still be booked in pending an analysis from medical personnel.

"Staff wear [personal protective equipment] as necessary following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommended PPE for staff in a correctional facility."

The jail said an inmate's predisposition for complications from covid-19, such as age or health conditions, don't factor into determinations for their early release.

"Other factors are used to determine eligibility of release," the email said.

Before the pandemic, jail crowding was managed through policies that included releasing inmates before completion of their misdemeanor sentences and issuing citations in lieu of confinement.

