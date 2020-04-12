Jefferson County exec orders indefinite curfew

PINE BLUFF -- Jefferson County is under a county-wide curfew until further notice by order of Gerald Robinson, the county judge of Jefferson County.

Robinson said the decision was prompted by requests from areas of the county asking for assistance as officials try to keep people from spreading the coronavirus.

"I had gotten calls from some of the municipalities -- Wabbaseka, Altheimer, different municipalities -- regarding curfew and people still assembling," Robinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "So that was one of the reasons I decided to do this, plus I felt like it would be advantageous to be on the same page with the mayor."

Robinson was referring to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. The Pine Bluff City Council approved a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on March 30, to be in effect until April 30, unless it is extended.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The county's order mirrors the city's curfew, banning all nonessential travel between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and extending the same curfew to youths under 18 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

"The schoolchildren should stay inside," Robinson said. "We want parents to make sure they are using this time constructively."

Robinson's order, which he said did not require approval by the Jefferson County Quorum Court, is in effect until further notice, he said.

Some counties in the state have left it up to municipalities to decide whether to establish curfews.

Pulaski County, for example, does not have a countywide curfew. But Little Rock has one to help keep people from gathering and spreading the coronavirus.

In Craighead County in the northeastern corner of Arkansas, there is no countywide curfew due to covid-19 for its 107,115 residents, "and it is not considering one at this time," Lisa Lawrence, assistant to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, wrote in an email to the Democrat-Gazette.

"Judge Day is allowing that decision to be made independently by each mayor within their city limits," she added.

The Craighead County city of Jonesboro, which is the fifth-most populous city in Arkansas, had a temporary curfew because of a March 29 tornado, but it has since been lifted.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued an executive order April 2 under his emergency powers to combat the covid-19 pandemic, ordering youth in the unincorporated areas of Saline County to "stay at home" 24 hours a day unless accompanied by a parent, working, getting medical attention, or buying food or necessary supplies. The directive went into effect on Monday.

That order had the same language as an emergency declaration by Benton Mayor Tom Farmer issued April 2 for his city. It became effective Monday.

Robinson said he was contacted recently by an officer in Wabbaseka with a complaint about a public gathering.

"An event was done at the community center there where there were some 50 or 60 people in attendance," he said. "I decided then that I needed to do something countywide also."

Robinson said any penalties that people would be subject to for violating the curfew would be covered under existing statutes prohibiting unlawful assembly.

Enforcement of the order would be under the jurisdiction of Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., who said the sheriff's office's primary role would be to enforce the curfew in the unincorporated areas of the county, and to assist police departments in Pine Bluff, Wabbaseka, and Redfield, if such assistance is requested.

"We will provide enforcement in Altheimer, which doesn't have their own police department," Woods said. "But now, we aren't going to be out in the county stopping people in their cars for being out. Our focus will be on people congregating illegally."

Jefferson County has about 66,800 residents, U.S. Census estimates for 2019 show.

Woods said the curfew in Pine Bluff seems to be working.

"When I leave the office, and sometimes that's pretty late, 1 or 2 in the morning, I'm not seeing that same traffic I would normally see," he said. "It's pretty quiet."

He attributed that to the fact that businesses that would normally be open late are now closing down due to the coronavirus, and some are not open at all.

"People don't usually get out just to ride around," Woods said. "They've usually got somewhere to go. Lately, there's been nowhere to go."

State Desk on 04/12/2020