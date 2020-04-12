Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Stephen Hahn, Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Hahn; Dr. David Nabarro, special envoy to the World Health Organization. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Govs. Murphy, Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

