Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

MSU hires new women's coach

Mississippi State hired former Old Dominion women's coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs' head coach. Athletic Director John Cohen called McCray-Penson "a proven winner who will lead one of the best programs in the nation" on the department's website. McCray-Penson is a former Tennessee star and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer. McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job with the storied program following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray, including 24-6 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA last season, when she was conference coach of the year. McCray's challenge in Starkville is keeping the powerhouse program in SEC and national championship contention after Schaefer, a former University of Arkansas assistant, led the Bulldogs to consecutive runner-up appearances in 2017 and 2018. She owns an impressive pedigree as a college and pro player, coupled with her vast coaching resume and initial success at ODU. She helped Staley lead South Carolina to its first Women's Final Four in 2015 and to the NCAA title in 2017. Schaefer left MSU on Sunday for Texas after going 221-62, with a 27-6 finish and the No. 9 ranking last season, which ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo by AP

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave (12) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Edmonton Oilers say forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed. The team posted on Twitter that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Caveâ€™s brain Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Caveâ€™s wife, Emily, said earlier on Instagram that doctors were â€œfighting to keep him aliveâ€ in surgery. â€œWe need a miracle,â€ Emily Cave wrote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Arizona State picks up transfer

Portland State transfer Holland Woods is headed home. The junior guard from Glendale, Ariz., announced Saturday on Twitter that he's returning to the Valley of the Sun to play for Arizona State. A 6-1 guard, Woods averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 as a junior last season. He earned first-team all-Big Sky honors and finished second in the conference in assists. He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver.

USC adds to roster

The USC Trojans added their fourth transfer of the year on Friday when Long Beach State center Joshua Morgan announced his transfer. Unlike the three before him, Morgan will join the Trojans with more than one season of eligibility remaining. When he'll be eligible to play immediately is still uncertain. The NCAA is expected to vote on a one-time transfer rule in the coming months. If that policy is passed, Morgan would likely be eligible as a sophomore next season. It took just one season at Long Beach State for larger programs to take notice. As a freshman, the 6-11 Morgan was named Big West defensive player of the year. He was 19th in the nation with 2.5 blocks a game and averaged 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.

HOCKEY

Oilers' Colby Cave dies at 25

Colby Cave, whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on a rush down the ice, died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave's agent, Jason Davidson, has said the condition did not appear linked to the coronavirus. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave's "life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game." Cave was was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was airlifted to Toronto after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on Monday. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst causing pressure on the brain. Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. He had 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors. The Oilers posted Cave's goal on Twitter this week when he beat a Pittsburgh defender and stuffed the puck past Penguins goalie Matt Murray. "Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season," the team said. Cave had four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.

Sports on 04/12/2020