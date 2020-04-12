“We can’t heal a child, but we can help them begin that process,” said Steffanie Evans, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Independence County, shown in the organization’s Batesville home. ( Dwain Hebda )

Four oversized pinwheels stuck into a lawn churned the morning air, the first sign that the trim dark-blue house just off downtown Batesville is something out of the ordinary. This is the home of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Independence County, and its cheery, whimsical interior belies the serious nature of work that’s done here.

“What we do — I get real passionate about it — is we see kids and families at their most vulnerable, at a time in their life when the worst thing you can imagine has happened to them,” said Steffanie Evans, who took over as executive director here at the first of the year. “And so, it’s important that we have a warm, loving atmosphere and a staff here that is empathetic to what they’re going through and nonjudgmental.”

The house, the 17th such facility in Arkansas and the newest, is technically known as a child safety center, Evans said. When children are suspected to be the victims of child abuse, they come here to undergo interviews and, as needed, noninvasive physical exams to help determine if physical or sexual abuse has occurred.

“So what happens is, a report is made to the child-abuse hotline, and that report goes to either the Crimes Against Children Division, which is the State Police child-abuse investigator, or it goes to the Department of Children and Family Services for investigation,” Evans said. “Once the report is taken for investigation and there’s a possibility of sexual or physical abuse, then they call us.

“The child comes in here, and it’s one stop; they’re not interviewed 10 times by 10 different people. That’s the whole idea of the CAC, is to get a legally defensible interview done and to cause the least amount of secondary trauma to the children and their families.”

Following the initial interview and/or exam, a CAC advocate opens a file on the case and becomes a facilitator for the child and the child’s family. CAC is not a shelter for abuse victims and their families but does perform a wide range of services, including partnering with other agencies to provide for a family’s needs.

“An advocate does anything that is needed for the family — if they need to be connected with mental-health therapy services, if they need help finding a place to live, if they need rental assistance, if they need groceries,” Evans said. “It gets down to the very basics up to the very big things.”

CAC does not deal in perpetrator rehabilitation or counseling, so if the alleged offender is a family member, that person is excluded from CAC programs. But as Evans noted, abuse often happens outside the home, and trauma to a family in the wake of such an event is often overlooked.

“We’re advocates for that child and that family,” she said. “The family that comes in, we help them as much as we help the child because they’re going through this also. They’ve learned that this terrible thing has happened to their child.”

Prior to the Independence County center opening in 2018, Evans said, victims and their families traveled to the White County CAC in Searcy for services. She joined the organization in July 2019 after career stops in banking and social work. As a forensic interviewer, she came face to face with victims and their stories. She said as heartbreaking as these accounts were, the fear of making a mistake was even more stressful.

“The very first time I did [an interview], I was a nervous wreck,” she said. “I felt like my voice was quivering, and I just knew I was going to get something wrong. Everything hangs in the balance, and if you do something wrong, you could hurt the prosecutor’s case, or you could hurt, most importantly, the child. You don’t want to cause any more trauma.”

Evans said interviewers undergo Child First Training, which provides a blueprint for conducting a legally defensible interview, a process that time and repetition make rote. As for dealing with the emotional residue that such interviews leave behind, that’s another story, she said.

“Secondary trauma is very real, and we pay close attention to our staff members, and we preach self-care all the time,” Evans said. “What I do here is, we have what is called ‘The Club,’ and we read. Right now, we’re reading Trauma Stewardship. We read a couple chapters, then we meet and talk about it, and during that talk, we usually talk about a lot of other things. It helps; we all are very supportive of each other.

“I make sure that they have support here. We provide one hour a week off for mental health so they can go to see a therapist, or they can go and take a run, or they can do whatever they need to do for their mental health.”

Evans confesses that she didn’t initially plan to step into the CAC’s executive-director role, but since taking over, she’s quickly made the job her own. She’s grown the staff and improved partnerships within the community — improvements that are not lost on her team, she said.

“I think the new staff that has come in enhances the great team that is now in place,” said Denise Joslin, a child advocate and forensic interviewer who came aboard in January.

“Within the center, I think we have a sincere drive to help families and to help them heal through the trauma that their children have faced. From the advocates to the interviewers, to the mental health people that we hope to get on staff, to our director, I think this center is going to take off, and we’re going to accomplish a lot of things,” Joslin said.

“I had the opportunity to work with Steffanie when she was the forensic interviewer and I was the advocate,” said Caitlyn Denison Pratt, a forensic interviewer. “I have seen her in different roles here, seen her really go to bat for me and for us as a team. Working with her from that side of things, I know she’s got the passion and the drive and the capability to keep leading us up and onward. And I think that is huge for us.

“That’s why we’ve been able to grow so well and keep going the way that we’re going, because she’s at the helm.”

As Evans and her team prepare for April’s Child Abuse Awareness Month campaigns, she’s left with little time to think about everything that’s transpired in her short career. And still, there are echoes of past cases that won’t let go of her.

“Success can be just knowing that you started the healing process,” she said, to put her job into perspective. “I’ve had a child turn to me and say, ‘You’re the first person who believed me.’ And that’ll make me cry right now. But I mean, that’s success when you know that you impacted that child in a positive way and that you started that healing process.

“That’s all we can do. We can’t heal a child, but we can help them begin that process and know they can move forward with their lives.”