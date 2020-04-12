Jefferson County Notebook

PB Chamber delays

'20 Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo 2020 has been postponed until further notice because of covid-19.

As soon as a new date is set with Pine Bluff Convention Center, it will be posted.

More information is available at (870) 535-0110.

Groups offer grant

to women's firms

The Women's Foundation of Arkansas is partnering with the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation to provide grants to women-owned businesses in Arkansas affected by covid-19.

The purpose of the grant is to sustain businesses while under economic hardship due to covid-19. The funds can be used for upgrades needed to change business models to sustain revenue during this time or for general operating expenses (excluding sales tax, penalties and fees, and charitable donations).

More information is at https://bit.ly/34wTjwo.

Jefferson hospital

maintains hotline

For questions about covid-19, Jefferson Regional Medical Center is maintaining a covid-19 Resource Line at (501) 541-4911.

Here are some other online covid-19 resources:

Covid-19 Business Resource Center: https://bit.ly/2UVVUwr.

Filing for Arkansas Unemployment Insurance: https://www.dws.arkansas.gov/.

Covid-19 information from the Arkansas Department of Health: https://bit.ly/3e6fEoO.

PB compiles list

of open eateries

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Pine Bluff Small Business Association and Explore Pine Bluff has compiled a list of local restaurants that remain open for take-out order, curbside pickup or delivery.

Organizers suggest residents check the list daily, as hours and other details may change. Phone numbers for each business is provided.

The list is accessible here: https://bit.ly/2JQN6Sb.

State Desk on 04/12/2020