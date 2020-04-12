North Little Rock notebook

Police to enforce

distancing on trail

The North Little Rock Police Department will soon begin patrolling the Arkansas River Trail daily to enforce social distancing, a city official said Friday.

Terry Hartwick, the city's Parks and Recreation director, said the decision to patrol the trail is one of several ways the city is working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Old Mill, at Lakeshore Drive and Fairway Avenue, was closed last week because visitors weren't following the state's social-distancing guidelines.

The mill is a replica of an 1800s water-powered gristmill and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

Hartwick said he recently closed off all swings and pavilions, as well, but the golf course, city-owned tennis courts, trails, the disc golf course and the dog park remain open.

Plaza envisioned

as in parks system

The North Little Rock City Council is to vote Monday on an ordinance that will add the Laman Plaza into the Parks and Recreation System.

The Laman Library has managed the plaza at Pershing Boulevard and Orange streets, but the organization has requested that the city resume maintenance of the area, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance states that the addition of Laman Plaza into the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation System will enhance the area in the vicinity of the Laman Library and the North Little Rock Community Center, and provide additional recreational facilities.

Council to vote on

businesses waiver

The North Little Rock City Council is to vote Monday on an ordinance that would waive the penalty for businesses that have not renewed their business licenses between April 1 and July 1 because of financial loss during the pandemic.

The ordinance states that a temporary suspension of the penalty is in the best interest of North Little Rock. It will allow businesses the opportunity to recoup monetary losses experienced during the global pandemic.

The penalty is 25% of the fee charged for a business license and a 50% fee for payments made after July 1.

The temporary waiver is necessary to ensure growth and development within the city, according to the ordinance.

SundayMonday on 04/12/2020