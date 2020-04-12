Rogers man arrested after stand off with deputies

A Rogers man was arrested Monday after a standoff with Benton County sheriff's office deputies.

Donald Richard Wallace, 54, was being held in the Benton County jail on Friday in lieu of $75,000 bond. He was arrested in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

Linda Wallace called 911 to report that her brother had threatened her with a gun, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told a dispatcher her brother lives in the basement of their home at 18972 Pinecrest Trail. He went upstairs, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she didn't pack up and leave, the affidavit states.

She and her mother left the house. Linda Wallace met deputies and told them her brother had three guns and had said, "If cops show up here, I'll shoot at them," the affidavit states.

Deputies surrounded the house and one telephoned Wallace, who hung up, according to the affidavit.

Sheriff's office negotiators then talked with Wallace for two hours by cellphone. He repeatedly told them he had a rifle and would shoot them, the affidavit says.

Deputies ended up firing four rounds of tear gas into the basement and used an explosive device to enter the house through the front door, according to the affidavit.

Wallace left through a rear door and surrendered to deputies, the affidavit says.

It was Wallace's second standoff at the house, according to the affidavit. The first was in 2003, when Wallace ended up firing more than 100 rounds, the affidavit says. He pleaded guilty in the incident and was placed on five years of state supervised probation.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Wallace in last week's incident.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 18 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Metro on 04/12/2020