Russellville church works to spread Easter hope

From left, Cole, Callah and Cade Shamblen, members of Russellville First United Methodist Church, display the work they did for the front door of their house. Members of the church are decorating their doors to celebrate Easter.

During this new and different time, staff members at Russellville First United Methodist Church are attempting to find new ways to communicate hope and life to people who are dealing with distance and separation.

Tony Griffin, the senior pastor at Russellville FUMC, said he and Cindy Bright, the pastor of youth and families, came up with the idea of having members of their congregation make crosses and place them on their doors.

“I texted her this morning about the idea’s purpose, and basically, we are using it to celebrate Jesus, and every time someone sees one [of the crosses], it reminds them of the good news of Easter,” Griffin said. “We thought it would be a fun way for people to be connected while we are apart.”

Bright said members of another church had hung greenery on front doors on Palm Sunday, and she wanted to do something to symbolize Easter.

“That’s where the cross idea came from,” Bright said. “Our church made a social-media post suggesting that people do it, but I haven’t seen their response yet, so that is exciting [that some have already done it].”

Griffin, who has been the senior pastor for almost two years, said the church has had a number of good responses.

“We had done a similar thing on Palm Sunday, and we had a lot of good responses, so we wanted to do something similar for Easter that would get people involved,” he said.

For Palm Sunday, Griffin said, members of their congregation make a palm for their door or, really, any kind of greenery.

“It was fun,” he said. “We had members put it on their doors, and one family put it on a sign in their front yard.

“One wonderful surprise, when I went to church on Monday [after Palm Sunday], some folks had drawn palms on the sidewalk leading into the church,” Griffin said. “They drew some nice pictures.”

Griffin said trying to hold church during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a big challenge. He said that, thankfully, the church had just started live-streaming the week before social distancing was in place.

“We already had the infrastructure in place to live-stream worship and other events,” Griffin said. “I can’t say enough good stuff about my staff, who are utilizing new and different technology for Sunday School small groups.

“We have done some creative things with videos. Even people you wouldn’t expect, who aren’t computer savvy, are getting ahold of these new handles, and it has been a beautiful thing to see.”

Griffin said the church has been broadcasting its services through Facebook Live, as well as archiving them on the church’s YouTube page and www.russellvillefirst.org.

“We have also really worked the technology that has been around a long time, like telephones, reaching out and connecting with our members, just to touch base with people to make sure they don’t feel too isolated,” Griffin said.

Bright said the church has increased its social-media presence and is doing a variety of things with small groups and adding in some fun things, such as a virtual scavenger hunt.

“We wanted members to find things around their house and send us pictures of those. Right after Easter, we are going to do a virtual escape room,” Bright said.

“My assistant designed the idea,” Griffin said. “We are the people in Jerusalem after the Resurrection, and we have to follow different clues or look in Scripture to take the next step.

“If they are able to answer the questions or follow the clues, we can see Jesus before the ascension. … We are using a variety of ways to engage them in the story and, at the same time, have some fun with it.”

Griffin said that because of COVID-19, the church has seen a significant drop-off in offerings and tithes.

“The first Sunday after the news of COVID had just started to get out, we had one last worship service that was not well-attended, about one-fourth of what we would usually have,” he said. “Once we started streaming, we have many who want to respond and give, and I sent an email to the congregation.

“Even though we can’t get together, our members can still give on the website, by mailing their gifts in or having money automatically drawn from their bank. We have a very generous church.”

One of Russellville FUMC’s main ministries is its Manna House Food Pantry, which started 20 years ago. Last year, the pantry fed more than 20,000 people in Pope and Yell counties.

“Our church has really risen to the occasion and developed a process to get people the food they need,” Griffin said.

“We partner with the Arkansas Food Bank and Feed America to distribute food staples, along with personal-hygiene products, to meet a critical need,” he said. “That’s been a powerful way to connect, even 10 or 15 feet apart from a vehicle [whose occupants are in] desperate need.

“To hear those voices and receive that need have been a powerful connection, especially in a time like this.”

He said one of the biggest challenges of the church has been the need for relationships.

“We are created to be in relationships with one another, and this has been a stark reminder that we are built to be in a loving relationship with other human beings …,” Griffin said. “To not be able to come alongside people, especially during times of grief — we’ve had several funerals during this time, so that has been tough. … When people really need the support of others and they don’t’ have that, it is tough to see.”

For more information, call the church office at (479) 968-1232.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.