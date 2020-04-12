Salvation Army cafe sees uptick in need

HOT SPRINGS -- The Salvation Army's Red Shield Cafe has seen an uptick in patrons amid the pandemic as it continues serving daily meals to the Hot Springs community.

"Usually those who visit [the cafe] are area homeless," Capt. Bradley Hargis said. "It also acts a lot as a homeless prevention program, as well. ... Those who are looking to offset a high utility bill or those who need to get a much-needed prescription during this time can offset their budget by eating with us."

Hargis said the Red Shield Cafe, at 115 Crescent Ave., serves meals to go, maintaining social distancing.

"We have some tape right outside the kitchen window and we ask people to stay 6 feet apart, and then we also have hand sanitizer for clients coming in," he said. "We've also been passing out information from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and World Health Organization just to kind of educate people whenever they come for nightly meals."

He stressed that all of the meals are to-go and people can't eat on-site.

According to a news release, the cafe typically serves about 100 people, but over the past two weeks there has been a 50% increase in people receiving the hot meals. Hargis said he expects that number to continue growing.

Since the pandemic started, Hargis said his organization began an outreach program that serves breakfast every Sunday morning.

"We were looking to encourage those that come and visit, especially on Sunday ... and it's just been really good for them to hear some really great news in the midst of some maybe really difficult decisions and some bad news," he said. "We're just trying to encourage people and give them good information; not only messages of hope and encouragement, but also good health information."

Hargis said the needs "change daily."

Meals "is going to be the biggest need at this time, but over the next few weeks, we'll morph into things like utilities and rental assistance; so just trying to keep flexibility there," he said.

