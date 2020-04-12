Two rounds of strong storms expected in state; ‘worst is yet to come,’ forecasters say

Arkansas is at risk for experiencing severe weather on Sunday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Forecasters warn of at least two rounds of severe weather for Arkansas on Sunday, bringing chances for tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.

The first round is expected to move into the state from Texas in the early afternoon, with severe storms most favored in southern and eastern counties, according to a National Weather Service briefing. The second round will favor western and central portions of Arkansas by late afternoon or early evening.

Forecasters said the primary threats brought by any severe weather on Sunday are tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Heavy rain is predicted alongside the storms, with rainfall averaging up to an inch and a half, with some areas to get as much as two inches of rain. Localized flash flooding is possible, according to the agency.

Forecasters expect the rain to end tonight, though strong winds will develop across much of the Arkansas’ northern and eastern halves.

Earlier, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of southeastern Arkansas, which expired at 7:45 a.m., and announced several significant weather advisories. No severe damage had been reported in the state by the agency’s storm prediction center as of 9:15 a.m., however.

“Unfortunately, the worst is yet to come,” the agency wrote.

Additionally, forecasters said below-average temperatures are expected to start this week and last for several days. While the weather service predicted a widespread freeze over the Ozark Mountains on Wednesday morning, frost will be possible in parts of northern and Central Arkansas.