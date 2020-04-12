State's social butterflies adjust to party-less world

Tanisha Joe-Conway, Barbara Johnson, Jamileh Kamran, state Sen. Linda Chesterfield and former state Sen. Irma Hunter Brown attend the Women’s History Month Celebration Luncheon on March 7. Kamran says she has stayed busy during the covid-19 crisis by creating a way for her Arkansas Fashion School students to study online.

During this time of social distancing, High Profile checked in with some of the folks regularly seen, and photographed, at Central Arkansas fundraising events to find out what they have been up to. Here are a few of their answers.

How are you adjusting to social distancing?

"I'm a people person and always on the go, so this has been hard to adjust to! I'm spending a lot of time rescheduling events. Luckily, I enjoy spending time with my husband. We have been reading a lot, working puzzles and watching movies! We take at least two walks a day."

-- Shelia Vaught,

wedding and event planner

What are you missing the most during this time?

"Checking on my 92-year-old friend. Her senior living community is not allowing visitors at this time. I call her daily, but it's not the same. We FaceTime, via one of her caregivers' phone -- and it is hilarious. If I have to see her ear canal one more time!"

-- Janell Mason, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas

What are you doing to keep busy?

"With the help of my assistant, Amanda Morley, I created a great strategy to help students online. We managed to create smaller classes online and help students to learn and follow their dream instead of being behind. I am happy to see my students through Skype!"

-- Jamileh Kamran, fashion designer, founder and head instructor of Arkansas Fashion School

What is your best advice?

"I have implemented 'kitchen' distancing to prevent unnecessary weight gain and other health issues. I suggest that you put your kitchen on quarantine except for three meals a day and snack times for the younger generations."

-- Ellon Cockrill, volunteer

What was the last thing you dressed up for?"

"Evening attire: Chocolate Fantasy Ball. Business attire: I participated in a panel at a meeting for a Women in Cosmetic Surgery Panel."

-- Dr. Suzanne Yee, cosmetic surgeon

What is your best advice during this time?

"Think of this as 'found time.' Do some small thing each day that brings pleasure. In a world that appears to be spinning out of control, take control of your life in this way."

-- Sybil Jordan Hampton, retired president, Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

What is the strangest meal you've put together so far?

"The thing we are doing more of is preparing 'breakfast for dinner.' More pancakes and waffles at all hours of the day bring about a certain level of comfort. Oh, and biscuits. Lots of biscuits and gravy can help me cope with just about anything."

-- Christian O'Neal, vice chancellor for advancement, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

What are you missing the most during this time?

"I miss in-person conversations with others and Saturday breakfasts at The Root. While appreciative to watch worship services on television, I also miss going to Sunday School and church."

-- Skip Rutherford, dean, University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service

What is your best advice during this time?

"Try to use time to do something positive -- work out, house projects or, even more importantly, do something for someone else."

-- Rick Fleetwood, recently retired CEO, Snell Prosthetic & Orthotic Laboratory

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal, Cary Jenkins and Helaine Williams

High Profile on 04/12/2020