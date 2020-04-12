Storms knock out power to 88,000 Entergy customers

More than 88,000 customers in Arkansas were without power shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to utility company Entergy, as the evening’s second line of thunderstorms moved across the state.

The counties with the most affected customers were south of the Little Rock metro area. Nearly 12,000 customers in Hot Spring County and more than 15,000 in Jefferson County were without power, according to Entergy’s online outage map. The utility reported that more than 500 customers in Pulaski County without power.

Additionally, North Little Rock Electric in a Twitter post reported outages affecting 1,900 customers. The utility said crews were investigating and working to restore power.

Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Little Rock, said in an interview that forecasters are seeing a line of thunderstorms with winds of around 60 to 70 mph that likely brought down power lines.

As of Sunday evening, meteorologists in Arkansas had not seen tornadoes as a result of the storms, Goudsward said.