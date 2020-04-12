Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Storms knock out power to 88,000 Entergy customers

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 9:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption File photo

More than 88,000 customers in Arkansas were without power shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to utility company Entergy, as the evening’s second line of thunderstorms moved across the state.

The counties with the most affected customers were south of the Little Rock metro area. Nearly 12,000 customers in Hot Spring County and more than 15,000 in Jefferson County were without power, according to Entergy’s online outage map. The utility reported that more than 500 customers in Pulaski County without power.

Additionally, North Little Rock Electric in a Twitter post reported outages affecting 1,900 customers. The utility said crews were investigating and working to restore power.

Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Little Rock, said in an interview that forecasters are seeing a line of thunderstorms with winds of around 60 to 70 mph that likely brought down power lines.

As of Sunday evening, meteorologists in Arkansas had not seen tornadoes as a result of the storms, Goudsward said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT