Police Beat

Two men charged

in police scuffle

Jacksonville police arrested two men on charges of battery after they fought with an officer early Saturday, according to an arrest report.

A second officer was sent just after 2:30 a.m. to the Chapel Ridge Apartments at 1401 Stanphill Road to investigate a disturbance involving an officer fighting with two people, the report said.

The officer in the fight was attempting to arrest Brian Scroggins, 22, the report said. During the scuffle, Kelvin Poole, 22, emerged from an apartment, picked up the officer and slammed him to the ground, the report said.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, according to the report.

The officer involved in the scuffle had injuries on his arms and head, the report said.

Scroggins is charged with felony battery and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, and was being held without bail. Poole is charged with felony battery and misdemeanor refusal to assist law enforcement officers.

Suspect arrested

in business theft

A Little Rock man was arrested early Saturday on burglary charges, accused of breaking into a Murphy Express at 12600 Chenal Parkway.

Officers were sent to investigate a business alarm at that location late Friday, where they discovered the burglary, according to a police report. They obtained a description of the suspect's vehicle and later attempted to pull over a vehicle matching that description, the report said.

After a pursuit, officers arrested Mordecai Whitley, 38, just before 4 a.m., the report said. He was found with items taken in the burglary, the report said.

Officers then determined that the vehicle was stolen and used in other burglaries, according to the report.

Whitley was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail. He is charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary, felony theft by receiving, felony fleeing in vehicle, misdemeanor theft of property and misdemeanor fleeing on foot.

Metro on 04/12/2020